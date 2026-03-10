There’s a huge clue in the Love Is Blind reunion that Bri and Connor stayed together

Bri and Connor might have called off their engagement on Love Is Blind, but the reunion has just hinted they’re actually still together.

Let’s have a quick recap of what happened when they decided not to get married on Love Is Blind.

Bri told Connor: “You’re not getting the best of me right now because I have just been grinding. What’s really sad is that I know I can give so much more.

“When I see my friends and family tell you that you’re not getting the best version of me, and this isn’t me right now, it really hurts. That’s really tough to say out loud.”

The ever devoted Connor told her that he’s “still obsessed” with her even when she’s the worst version of herself and truly this man needs to be protected at all costs.

He continued: “If this is who you are right now and this is how much I’m obsessed with you, I think once you get back into what you call your normal state, it’s like, I think you’re going to be able to give more love too.”

However, despite everything Bri stayed steadfast in her decision not to go through with their marriage, telling Connor: “Am I ready to walk down the aisle? No. If I was to go down the aisle today, it would be no for me.”

But, she did admit that she hopes it’s “not a no forever” and it does seem like the door might not have been completely shut on their relationship.

The two ultimately decided to leave the show together, with Connor sharing with Bri: “You’ve told me you’re wise this whole time, and you’ve directly communicated where you were at. I’ve never had that my entire life, and that’s why I’m more excited to continue to grow, continue to prove that I’m gonna be there for you.”

Since then there’s been a lot of evidence that the pair did stay together after the show, and the fact they still have a lot of pictures together from their time on the show really speaks volumes.

However, the biggest clue that Bri and Connor are still together after Love Is Blind has been revealed through a teaser for the reunion.

During the clip the pair are seen sitting very close to one another on the couch, and typically only couples who are still together are sat next to each other…

Whilst we’ll have to wait until the reunion airs to see if they officially announce their relationship, I’m betting on them still being together…

