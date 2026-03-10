Omg, Vic reveals the eerie sign that proves Christine manifested him before Love Is Blind

Vic and Christine are no doubt the most perfect Love Is Blind couple ever, and apparently she manifested him. Vic has now revealed some weird signs that almost foreshadows that they were always supposed to meet in those pods, and end up falling deeply in love.

He’s revealed that Christine began collecting mugs a while ago, of each place she’d visit. Vic said the first mug she ever collected was of his home town, New York, which was a strange coincidence at first, but then what made it even more eerie is the Ohio mug she bought.

Guess what was on the Ohio mug? Vic’s work building, of all places. He works for the University of Ohio as a public policy professor, and before they’d even met, Christine decided to purchase a mug with the place he teaches most days, during term times. Strange!

After temporarily moving in with Christine on the show, he said: “There are actually a number of things that stood out. There is the amount of liquor in the bar so we can make cool cocktails, there’s the excessive sock drawer, like two drawers full of socks.”

“Because one, she needs to put on her feet after she lotions them, and I told her, ‘That’s what serial killers do.’ So, if I go missing, y’all know what happened, right? The other thing that stood out to me was the mugs, but I think that was pretty damn cool,” he added.

In the deleted scene, Vic continued to say: “She just fell into a pattern of collecting mugs for different cities and New York was her first city, which is my hometown, and she also has this Ohio mug that has my work building on it. There’s small fun signs popping up here.”

