All the green flags Love Is Blind’s Vic and Christine already show in their marriage

Vic and Christine are possibly the nation’s favourite Love Is Blind couple ever, and a big reason for that is the fact there’s no drama and that they genuinely do want to find someone to marry. They only seem to show major green flags, and that’s a first for the Netflix show.

They’re such a green flag that some people are convinced they’re already a husband-and-wife producer plant couple, which Vic has shut down. So, aside from genuinely having love for each other and treating each other with absolute respect, what else do they do?!

Difficult conversations = honest communication

Vic and Christine had one difficult conversation, in which she shared her fear that he may have hesitations about having kids with a white woman, as she wouldn’t be able to relate to their children’s race. He revealed it’s not, and that their families are strong.

They speak highly of each other in confessionals

While some Love Is Blind stars speak negatively about their new fiancé in confessionals, Vic and Christine only speak with genuine love for each other. We were robbed of Christine and Vic’s love story, especially as she said “moving in with him will feel like home”.

She said: “He’s something I could do anything and everything with and it would be the best time.” Vic, on the other hand, has revealed that he thinks it’s “really cool” how Christine began collecting mugs from all the different places she’s visited in her life.

Vic and Christine share the same morals

Vic and Christine are both Christians and share the same faith. They bring with them the morals of honesty and kindness, which is something that usually goes to pot once a couple on Love Is Blind meet in person and truly get to know each other. It’s not always aligned.

The only red flag is that they went on TV

Controversially, some people believe that, if they’re going to one picky, a red flag could be that Vic and Christine said yes to going on a reality TV show which often breed drama. People are simply shocked that Vic would need to go on a dating show in the first place.

One person on a Reddit thread said this is a red flag and wrote: “Yes because I find it very weird/shocking that a man seemingly as handsome, emotionally mature, and successful as him would ever even feel the need or want to go on a reality show for a wife.”

