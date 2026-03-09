Exclusive: Carmen reveals if she and Junior are still together after Netflix’s Blue Therapy

Blue Therapy did not come to play when it dropped viewers right into the mess, emotion and properly jaw-dropping relationship truths of its couples.

And for Carmen and Junior, one of the season’s most talked-about storylines, things got especially intense once conversations turned to trust, family planning and the future of their marriage.

They had chemistry, history and plenty to fight for, but the show also made it clear they were dealing with some very real cracks. So, now that the cameras have stopped rolling, where do things actually stand between them?

We did some digging and got an answer straight from Carmen herself.

Carmen and Junior really went through it on Blue Therapy

Netflix’s Blue Therapy follows real couples working through major relationship issues with licensed therapist Karen Doherty, and Carmen and Junior quickly became one of the pairs we were most invested in.

For Carmen and Junior, one of the biggest flashpoints came when the conversation shifted to whether they were going to expand their family.

In episode six, Junior’s secret vasectomy was brought into the open, along with the revelation that he had not been able to freeze his sperm. It was the kind of twist that instantly changed the temperature in the room, because this was not just about miscommunication, it was about a life decision with massive consequences.

Junior reveals to Carmen for the first time that he wasn’t able to freeze his sperm, leaving her blindsided. Carmen fired back: “What do you mean? So, what? Now, having a fourth child is not even an option?”

It was one of the season’s most memorable lines because you could hear the shock, hurt and frustration all at once.

Are they still together now?

Here’s the update everyone wants… yes, Carmen and Junior are still together!

In an exclusive with Reality Shrine, Carmen confirmed their relationship status directly, replying to us: “Sure yes we are together”. So despite everything that played out on Blue Therapy, the couple are very much still united.

Their social media also backs that up. On Instagram, Carmen’s profile still describes her as “Wife, Mama, Hairstylist,” while Junior’s account is still connected to hers, and he recently shared a post featuring Carmen to his story with the caption “Proud.”

The pair is still following each other, with Carmen appearing among the mutuals on Junior’s page, hardly giving breakup energy.

So, while Blue Therapy showed just how messy and emotional things got between them, real life seems to tell a more hopeful story.

Carmen and Junior may have seriously gone through it on screen, but off-screen, they appear to have come out the other side still very much together.

