Blue Therapy producer finally reveals whether the Netflix show is real or scripted

The minute Blue Therapy landed on Netflix, we all basically had one question… are we watching real couples unravel in therapy, or is this another reality TV situation where the drama’s been polished within an inch of its life?

The tears are big, the arguments are bigger, and some of the revelations are so jaw-dropping they feel almost too wild to be true.

But the answer is a little more than a straight yes or no. Because this is reality TV, after all…

Is Blue Therapy real?

According to Netflix, Blue Therapy is a docuseries following seven real couples seeking relationship help from licensed therapist Karen Doherty.

Netflix’s own description is pretty direct on that point, saying Karen helps “seven real couples” work through their issues, from trust to finances to intimacy.

Karen herself has backed that up in an interview with the Radio Times. She said the show is “so real” and stressed that it wasn’t made to be sensationalist, adding that the issues explored are universal and grounded in what real couples are dealing with right now.

She also wrote about how much she respected the cast’s willingness to be vulnerable on camera, which does not exactly sound like someone describing a fully manufactured setup.

That said, the creator behind Blue Therapy, Andy Amadi, has previously been refreshingly honest about the fact that reality TV is never completely uncontrolled.

He told The Mirror it is not completely scripted, but also not completely controlled either.

The relationships and personalities are presented as real, but the filming environment, editing, and structure still shape what ends up on screen. Basically… real feelings, real couples, very produced television.

It’s also worth noting why people are suspicious in the first place. The original viral Blue Therapy on YouTube sparked loads of debate over authenticity, especially after viewers learned the on-screen “therapist” Denise was an actress rather than a qualified therapist.

The Netflix version is different. Karen Doherty is presented by Netflix as a licensed therapist with more than 20 years of experience, which gives this reboot a much more credible backbone.

So no, it doesn’t look like Blue Therapy is a scripted drama with actors reading lines. But yes, it is still reality TV, which means what we see has been shaped, edited and packaged for maximum impact.

Are the couples together in real life?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Blue Therapy (@bluetherapy)

Now for the nosy part, because obviously everyone wants to know who actually survived the therapy room.

Based on the couples’ social media post-show, most of the Blue Therapy couples appear to still be together, or at least are giving very little public sign of a split.

The strongest signs point to Maria and Viktor, Mike and Yasmin, Debbie and Kelvin, Junior and Carmen, and Dami and Jermaine all still being together. Carmen even reportedly confirmed that she and Junior were still together after filming.

Daisy and Jay are a little murkier. Their social media is quieter when it comes to couple content, but they are still linked through official Blue Therapy posts, so there is no clear evidence of a breakup.

For all the latest reality TV cast member news, scandals, gossip and updates – like Reality Shrine on Facebook.