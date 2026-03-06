Is this another justified reason Ashley decided not to marry Alex on Love Is Blind?

Ashley didn’t go through with marrying Alex on Love Is Blind, and there could be another reason for why she ended things. She put it down to what she believed was him lying, but it could have been Ashley’s father’s job that influenced her to call the wedding off.

Basically, Ashley’s dad, Paul Carpenter, has worked as a divorce law attorney for over 41 years. He gave Alex a huge grilling when he met him on the Netflix dating show, which he decided to slam after filming, and there’s no doubt he taught Ashley the risks of marrying.

After the wedding episodes dropped, the first thing Ashley done was take to social media and reveal her Dad is her “biggest supporter”. He was right by her side before and after she called the wedding off, and his face clearly lit up when Ashley tore Alex down at the altar.

It’s safe to say Paul has seen his fair share of marriages go wrong in his four decades working with divorced people. He calls himself Daddy Dum-Dum with Ashley, and literally everyone and their dog is now asking for Paul to host the Love Is Blind reunion.

One viewer said: “I do think he did a good job of getting Ashley to open her eyes and press Alex a bit more on the facts, without attacking either of them unfairly,” while another wrote: “He is a lawyer and immediately saw through Alex’s “crafted corporate persona”.”

While we don’t know much about Paul’s career, he told Alex and Ashley, “I did divorce work for 41 years, and I have told almost all of my clients the same thing: Never, ever call them a name they will remember for the rest of their lives. It’s that simple.”

