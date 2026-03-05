After Ashley’s savage dumping, is she friends with Alex a year after Love Is Blind?

Ashley and Alex have not ended things on good terms, and to be honest, they were barely seeing eye-to-eye when they were engaged on Love Is Blind. She decided to give him a savage dumping at the altar on their wedding day, but are they even friends a year on?

She follows him on Instagram, and he follows her back, so they don’t despise one another. It’s been a good long time since the wedding day, but they’ve made a few shady comments about each other. His recent post was captioned: “Damned if I do, damned if I don’t.”

Alex seems to hold some sort of grudge over her, because, when someone commented, “Not a fan of her timing to try and embarrass you. You handled it really well! 👏,” he replied, “I really appreciate that.” He also said he “learned a lot” from going on the dating show.

He’s come out in interviews to say he felt like Ashley put him on the spot, while she said their whole relationship was “just him talking and talking” on The Viall Files. Alex, however, felt that her “coming at my integrity was unexpected,” he has since told Tudum.

“I was proud of myself for not responding negatively, it was highly emotional. I absorbed the hit and let it go,” he revealed. Ashley respected him enough not to ghost him and said: “I’m going to give him the opportunity to show me he can be the man I deserve.”

She said: “I connected so strongly with Alex. We had similar dreams. Our futures were very much aligned as far as where we wanted to live and settle down and plant roots. Now it’s wild. I see he did not want to settle down at all, and he was just telling me those things.”

