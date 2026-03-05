Ranking the worst Love Is Blind altar rejections of all time from season one to today

Season 10 is honestly in a league of its own

You know that Love Is Blind moment when the music goes suspiciously quiet, the officiant does the little pause, and you can practically hear the entire internet lean in? Yep.

The altar is where this show stops being cute pod banter and turns into full-body cringe, because someone’s about to get publicly humbled in formalwear.

From “I don’t” speeches that feel like a TED Talk in pain, to blindsides that make the guests’ jaws hit the floor, here are the most brutal Love Is Blind USA altar rejections ranked…

1) Ashley Carpenter rejecting Alex Henderson

Season 10’s Ashley didn’t just say no, she took the mic.

She ended it at the altar with a pointed speech about dishonesty and “integrity,” basically delivering a breakup monologue in front of everyone before Alex could even get his full moment.

The vibe was less “not right now” and more “I’m choosing peace, publicly.” Extra brutal because Alex pushed back on her claims afterward, so it wasn’t even a clean, mutual understanding, just tension, embarrassment, and the world watching.

2) Zanab Jaffrey rejecting Cole Barnett

This is the blueprint for “altar rejection as a public read.”

In season three, Zanab’s no came with a full breakdown of why she couldn’t do it, and it landed like a mic drop that left Cole visibly wrecked.

The intensity wasn’t just “we’re incompatible,” it was “this relationship hurt me,” said in the most maximum-stakes setting possible.

Even years later, this one still sparks debate because it felt like a finale and a courtroom closing statement.

3) Deepti Vempati rejecting Shake Chatterjee

The way Deepti turned heartbreak into empowerment? Iconic.

The season two star chose herself at the altar, and the contrast… her calm certainty versus his messy energy… made it sting harder.

Brutal doesn’t always mean loud. Sometimes it’s a woman realising her worth in real time while the guy who underestimated her just… sits in it.

4) Natalie Lee rejecting Shayne Jansen

This one hurt because it felt like it came from a real rupture right before the wedding.

It was less slow-burn doubts, more “something happened, and we can’t undo it.”

Natalie’s no landed as heartbreak with boundaries, and it’s brutal because you can feel the whiplash… they were so close to yes, yet so far!

5) Damian Powers rejecting Giannina Gibelli

Season one walked so everyone else could run.

Damian’s “no” is still a top-tier gut punch. Giannina said yes, he didn’t, and the emotional fallout was immediate and unforgettable.

It’s the classic Love Is Blind cruelty… one person fully in, the other pulling the plug with cameras locked.

6) Stacy Snyder rejecting Izzy Zapata

Stacy said no in season five, even though Izzy said yes, and then the aftermath got icy.

It wasn’t just the rejection; it was the emotional impact of it all, plus Izzy spiralling once it sunk in. This was the kind of breakup where you could tell everyone’s going to rewatch the footage and argue about it forever.

7) Clay Gravesande rejecting AD Smith

Moving onto season six, and Clay’s no was devastating because AD looked ready to build a life. He essentially admitted he wasn’t ready to be the husband she deserved.

It was brutal in that specific Love Is Blind way… the person getting rejected is composed… until they aren’t, and you’re left feeling like you just witnessed a real heartbreak, not reality TV heartbreak.

These days, AD is thriving, married to Ollie Sutherland. And the two welcomed a baby in 2026!

