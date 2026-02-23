Love Is Blind’s Brennon finally breaks silence three months after divorce from Alexa Lemieux

His first words back are very telling

If you’ve been keeping tabs on the Love Is Blind success stories, Alexa Alfia and Brennon Lemieux were the couple people pointed to as proof that the pods could work.

Cute confessionals, matching values, big family energy, the whole package. So when they quietly stepped back from the loved-up posting and then confirmed their split, it felt like the end of an era.

And now, after weeks of radio silence and people wondering what was going on behind the scenes… Brennon has finally posted, and the vibe is very telling.

Alexa and Brennon announced their divorce in 2025

Alexa and Brennon met while filming Love Is Blind season three in Dallas in 2021, built their connection in the pods, and got engaged before they ever saw each other.

From there, it was the classic LIB fast-track. They enjoyed a vacation, real-world testing, then a wedding that aired in the season finale, with the couple actually marrying on camera in 2021.

After the show aired, they were one of the franchise’s most solid unions, staying based in Dallas and leaning into their couple era with content, interviews, and brand bits.

Then came their biggest milestone… parenthood! The couple welcomed their daughter, Vienna Ziva Lemieux, in summer 2024 and from the outside, it looked like they’d levelled up into full family bliss.

But by 2025, the tone shifted.

Alexa hinted online that the year had been incredibly hard, and soon after, it became public that Brennon had filed for divorce in Texas in November 2025, citing a “conflict of personalities” and that the marriage was “insupportable.”

On December 3, 2025, Alexa shared their joint statement confirming they were ending their marriage after four years, stressing that the decision came with care and respect and that co-parenting Vienna would be their priority.

Now, Brennon has broken his silence

Fast-forward to now, and Brennon has finally returned to Instagram.

It’s his first post since the split announcement. The three-photo slider comes nearly three months after the divorce statement, and almost four months after the filing.

Instead of a long caption, a vague quote, or anything that could spark speculation, he went straight to dad mode.

Love Is Blind‘s Brennon posted photos featuring himself with Vienna and wrote: “Being her dad is my favourite title.”

Brennon isn’t rehashing the breakup. But, what his post does do is frame his first words back as being about showing up for his daughter, which matches what both he and Alexa emphasised in their divorce statement about staying devoted to co-parenting.

