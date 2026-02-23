Jessica reveals her actual Love Is Blind split with Chris played out off screen, so what happened?

Somehow this is even more shocking than what was aired

It was pretty clear that Jessica and Chris were no more after she walked out of the apartment during Love Is Blind. However, as it turns out their actual breakup played out off-screen, and now Jessica has revealed what really happened.

During an interview with Glamour, Jessica revealed that Chris ended their whole terrible conversation on the sofa by telling her: “I can’t wait to do this with you. I still want to meet your family this weekend, etc.”

Given that he’s since admitted he didn’t expect her to actually split up with him it makes sense he’d insanely say that at the end of the conversation.

She added: “I was dumbfounded that he even said that, and didn’t really feel the need to give him any further information at that point. And that was when I said, ‘I’m going to go home.’

Jessica then explained that her proper split with Chris happened off screen the next day, revealing what the Love Is Blind cameras never showed us.

She revealed: “So the following day, I called him. It was maybe a two minute phone call and I basically, ‘I’m going to do my exit interview and I realized that I haven’t told you that I want nothing to do with you going forward. And just as a human, I’m just doing you the courtesy of saying that to you before I say it to a camera.'”

She continued: “And he actually acted kind of shocked, which was mind blowing. But that, like I said, was a very, very quick phone call. Just me letting him know, and then I went and did my exit interview.

“It’s a little confusing, because you don’t necessarily see it, but the night before [that call] we have the conversation on the couch. I know I’m done. I know I’m getting the fuck out of there.”

She also added later that the night after their conversation on the couch he allegedly called her “four times at one in the morning” which she “obviously didn’t answer.”

