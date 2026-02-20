Chris admits he never expected Jessica to end engagement after insulting Love Is Blind chat

Sorry, but what exactly did he think was going to happen?!

I truly would love to know what Chris was thinking when he told Jessica that he wasn’t physically attracted to her and had been thinking about Bri during their Love Is Blind homestay.

But according to Chris he didn’t exactly think it would end in Jessica ending their engagement, although genuinely I have no idea what he thought was going to happen.

During an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Chris admitted that he felt like he needed to bring up his worries, and had no idea how Jessica was going to respond to what he was saying.

He was asked whether he was ” shocked that she wanted to end the relationship immediately after that talk?”

Chris responded: “I don’t know if I was shocked. I just wasn’t sure what was happening during that moment because she got up, walked away, and I have no idea what she was going through or saying.

“I figured it’s a hard thing to recover from. We’re engaged, we had this crazy, incredible time in the pods, and I just wasn’t sure where everything was at, and everything was happening very fast.

“I was just trying to see how it would land and how she would respond, because we had such an amazing emotional connection where I wasn’t sure what was to follow after I just brought up some of these concerns.”

Saying it’s a hard thing to recover from may just be the understatement of the century.

He was then asked whether he had purposefully intended for the conversation to be a breakup, with Chris saying: “I didn’t have a pre-planned like, ‘Hey, this is going to end everything right now.’ I was just trying to see, bring up my concerns at the time, and just be honest about how I was feeling, and I wasn’t sure how that was going to land.”

