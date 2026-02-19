Jessica reveals her true thoughts about Chris’ cruel comments towards her on Love Is Blind

My jaw was genuinely sinking lower and lower to the floor when Chris was talking to Jessica Barrett during their Love Is Blind homestays.

Between their physical intimacy, the fact he doesn’t like that she doesn’t do pilates every day AND that he once again brought up Bri, it was just all so awful. He’s definitely going in the hall of fame for very questionable Love Is Blind men.

And now in an interview with Tudum, Jessica Barrett has finally broken her silence about her thoughts regarding what Chris said to her on Love Is Blind.

She admitted that “years ago, I wouldn’t have handled it as well,” but says that after her “very long and very painful divorce” she’s used to it.

She continued: “I’ve spent a lot of time working on myself, and I have this sense of self now that I didn’t before. Of course, what he said hurt my feelings, but I know he’s wrong. I know who I am, and I know where my worth lies.”

As for Chris, he says that he thinks Jessica is “a beautiful person” and claims it’s do with other things about their “sexual chemistry” including “the way someone touches you or how they smell and their pheromones.” Riiiight.

He also doesn’t think that Jessica could match his lifestyle, saying: “I was out skiing earlier, and I want someone to do that with me. I didn’t think she [was] going to be that type of person.”

But Jessica doesn’t see things that way, saying: “I don’t think I’ll ever understand all of it. I don’t know if he really does either.

“We’re in very different places in our lives — workwise and everything. That became a bit more in his face once we were actually in each other’s spaces. The other women were like, ‘Oh, so he saw your house and then freaked out?’ I was like, ‘Oh, yeah, maybe that’s part of it.’”

She added: “I have a lot of security in who I am — regardless of money, my house, or anything superficial like that. I do think that that ignited a lot of stuff for him personally that really had nothing to do with me.”

