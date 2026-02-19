Inside Chris Fusco’s life when he’s not offending women on Love Is Blind

Chris Fusco is officially Love Is Blind Ohio‘s villain. Every season’s got one. And judging by all the controversies surrounding him already, Chris has taken the spot for season 10.

He’s coupled up with Jessica Barrett after the two connected in the pods. But, already, Reddit is going wild with people literally fuming at some of the things Chris has said to his experiment partner.

From critiques over whether Jessica was a gym-goer or not, to brutally sharing that he literally doesn’t care what people think about his comments. Chris really has caught people’s attention for all the wrong reasons already.

Chris is running marathons

Chris isn’t holding back during his time on Love Is Blind. But, when it comes to his social media activity, it’s giving secret squirrel vibes.

He only features six posts on his Instagram page at the time of writing, but we can still gauge what’s going down when the cameras aren’t rolling.

It turns out he really wasn’t joking about his level of activity in life, as he’s seen running a marathon on the ‘gram.

He loves a good vacay

By the looks of a throwback post of Chris’s, he’s no stranger to travelling.

He tags himself in Naples, and people are writing in the comments: “We are glad you are enjoying your time in Florida!!”

In his slider of photos, Chris is seen running with his top off, and enjoying some Tequila Seltzer and time at the Ritz Carlton.

By the looks of it, he’s trying to put it out there that he’s not someone who does things by halves.

He’s super outdoorsy

Chris is clearly a fan of an IG dump. And he’s shared a vast selection of snaps from some outdoorsy trips with the world.

He opted for a mysterious black-and-white edit on some of them. Nothing like switching it up with a bit of monochrome!

He follows some controversial accounts

Between living his best life, showcasing himself and someone who adores a summer vacay, and capturing a few candid running shots, Chris is also airing his political views in a roundabout way on Instagram.

He’s following a number of controversial accounts that portray him as someone who’s right-wing-leaning when it comes to US politics.

For all the latest reality TV cast member news, scandals, gossip and updates – like Reality Shrine on Facebook.