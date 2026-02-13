All the shocking real ages of the new Love Is Blind cast, from Amber to Elissa

From Amber to Elissa, it’s safe to say several Love Is Blind cast members this time round look a lot younger than they actually are when it comes to their age, and are looking fabulous. Most of them are in their thirties this time round, except for one cast member.

Amber

Amber is 34 years old and a mother to a seven-year-old daughter. People were speculating about her age before the season even began, but she’s actually on the earlier side of 30, and wants to welcome a guy into her “homey” lifestyle she’s built outside the pods.

Elissa

Elissa is the eldest of the cast this season, at 39 years old. She’s the one who got nail glue in her eye and had to be rushed to hospital, but when it comes to love, she’s “just excited about going to the grocery store and cooking together, and watching our favourite show.”

Kevan

Kevan is 32 years old and has been waiting for that “sweep you off your feet” moment with a special lady. He’s keen to spend most of his thirties travelling with whoever his future wife will be, and wants to focus on his health and real estate career on the side.

Ashley

Ashley is 34 and works as a claims manager. She still likes a drink or two outside of work, and is an absolute party gal, but she sadly spent five years in what she calls a “toxic relationship.” At least she is aware of her tendency to ignore red flags, except for bad hygiene.

Bri

She’s 34 and spends most of her time working as a senior merchant outside the pods. Bri has a really demanding job and loves flipping properties in a side hustle, so it makes sense that she believes someone “without drive in life” is an absolute walking red flag.

Brittany S

She’s one of the older contestants on this Love Is Blind season, and works as a flight attendant at 37 years old. She’s achieved a lot already, and previously danced for the Cleveland Cavs, even bringing home a National Championship ring as co-captain of the team.

Brittany W

Another Brittany?! She’s 33 years old and works as a registered nurse. Brittany knows what’s up, because she’s spent the past year “becoming whole” after her last relationship — and has taken a vow of celibacy that she plans to keep until her wedding day.

Bry

One of the younger cast members this time round, Bry is 30 and has spent seven years single. She doesn’t even remember the last time she went on a real date, and as Bry enters her thirties, she is proud of getting through recent grief, like the loss of her mum and grandma.

Christine

Christine is not settling for just about anyone on Love Is Blind. She’s now 31 years old and said: “I don’t just want a husband. I want a partner to do life with. I’ve gone 30 years without him, and I’m ready for him now.” She’s been patient and hopefully it pays off!

Dynasty

Dynasty is 33 years old and works as a senior marketing manager. According to her mum, Dynasty has been brave ever since she was a little girl and says her proudest achievement was living in England for over two years while she got her master’s degree.

Emma

Emma is the youngest on the cast, at 27 years old. She moved to Ohio for her job and is now looking forward to sharing her favourite pastimes, like morning yoga and cooking a hearty meal on Sunday nights, with a soulmate. Wholesome!

Jennifer

Jennifer is 32 and is a self-prescribed “clean freak,” but is apparently bad at folding laundry. After some bad experiences, Jennifer is “not the biggest fan of Gemini men,” but if she meets one who is thoughtful, loyal, and an adventurous eater, she’d love that.

Jessica

Jessica is the same age as Elissa, at 39 years old. Her younger sister is her bestie and her parents are the ones who encouraged her to join the experiment. One reason could be that Jessica is always having one-sided conversations with her pets…

Keya

Keya is 31 and works as a marketing director. She is a “proud passenger princess” who has never had a license, and is looking for someone successful. She’s super focused, and recently took up running as a hobby, so obviously, is training for a half-marathon.

Priyanka

Priyanka is 34 and works as a recruiter. She’s built a life from scratch in multiple big cities, but has spent the last 11 years single, so I’m not surprised she’s terrified of getting married in the space of just seven weeks, but knows her future husband should “add to her life”.

Rosalyn

Rosalyn is 31 and works as a marketing manager. In her free time, she writes fiction, from children’s literature to romance books, and wants a relationship like her parents’, as they are high school sweethearts. But she must match a partner on the same political values.

Tyler L

Tyler L is a 33-year-old sales leader. She said: “My biggest struggle dating in Ohio is that I don’t be outside. I be in my bed, taking a nap. My hope is that my man is going to knock on my door someday and wake me. I’m the problem, not Ohio.”

Vic

Vic is a professor who’s worked in public policy for over a decade. He’s 34 years old, is 6ft 3in, and admitted he has been holding out hope for a partner who values the “transparency, consistency, and overall security” he can offer in a relationship.

Tyler H

He’s 32, a management consultant and is searching for someone to make him feel a lot younger. He’s somehow already been to 18 countries, wouldn’t mind going to a festival at 70 years old, and doesn’t mind hoovering at 4am, which is wild.

Steven

Steven is 32, works in finance and has been single for nearly a year. He wants to lock down a highly social and optimistic partner with a deep appreciation for family and says his biggest ick is discovering that someone he’s dating has an OnlyFans account.

Parker

Parker is already a successful business owner at 29 years old. He’s now a dog dad and ready to meet the love of his life after taking time to reflect on how he shows up in relationships. In the past, he says he struggled with an anxious attachment style.

Mike

Seven months ago, Mike left New Jersey behind to seek new opportunities in Cleveland. He’s new to Ohio at 30, and typically meets women out at bars or on the apps, which he admits plays into his worst habits. He now wants a woman who “doesn’t mind cleaning”.

Miguel

Miguel is a bodybuilder and software engineer, and is 32 years old. He feels proud to have built a life in the US after landing a basketball scholarship and then a job in Cincinnati, and recently ended a four-year relationship, but won’t back out of a marriage, apparently.

Kevin

Certified public accountant Kevin is 35 and is always up by 5am?! He is currently working with a local nonprofit raising money for cancer research. Every year, Kevin participates in the annual bike ride fundraiser after losing his father to the disease.

Jordan

He’s 34, an account executive, and is known as the “life of the party” by his friends and family. He’s been single for nine years and, during that time, has been a dog dad to a six-year-old dog, Beau, who basically would come before any potential future wife.

Haramol

Haramol is one of the older guys at 36, and works as an E.R doctor. Outside of work, Haramol loves to do “little romantic things” for his friends, go to the dog park with his beloved husky, Bronny, and listen to six hours of music every day. Wholesome!

Devo

Devo is a 32-year-old loan officer on the rebound after his last relationship. He’s searching for a goal-driven woman prepared to fully commit and build a loving family, but doesn’t want a second date with someone whose communication skills aren’t up to his standards.

Connor

Connor is 32, works in account management, and loves going to his grandpa’s cheese barn. He really wants a family, and it definitely shows. “I know I’m gonna be a good father,” he said. “I want little me’s running around and to teach them soccer.”

Chris

Chris is 33, another account executive, and is super into his fitness. He’s done an Ironman triathlon or two and goes to Jiu-jitsu classes a lot, and his two pets, an adopted stray cat named Chalupa and his dog, Cookie, basically want a new mum, he claimed.

Brennan

Brennan is one of the youngest on the LIB cast this season, at 30 years old. He’s an accounting and finance manager, and even once wrote letters by hand to an ex-girlfriend every week. Brennan now wants to meet someone who’s “soft-spoken, caring and thoughtful.”

Alex L

Alex L has spent five years single and he’s now 33 years old. He’s an assistant controller, whatever that means, and loves to practise yoga and play golf in his spare time. If a baby voice appears in the pods though, he’s doing a runner!

Alex H

Alex is a former professional soccer player who was drafted by Minnesota United as a Division 1 goalkeeper. He’s now 31 and working in financial sales. However, he’s “proud of being able to come back mentally after four knee surgeries took away my athletic career.”

