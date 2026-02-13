Drag Race’s Sminty Drop issues huge apology statement after old racist posts resurface

Sminty Drop from RuPaul’s Drag Race UK has issued a long apology statement after old racist posts resurfaced online. It comes after people found offensive statements he had posted about people of colour, which they admitted they wrote when they were 15.

The posts involved the drag queen using the n-word 11 years ago. Sminty Drop previously shared an apology statement when these posts resurfaced in 2020, and has now shared another long post by saying: “I am so deeply sorry to everybody I have offended on the Internet.”

“I’m addressing some tweets that have again been brought to light, this time due to what I can imagine is people disagreeing with the way I’ve been portraying my character on TV. I did already address this in 2020 and deleted everything years ago,” Sminty Drop wrote.

thank you to anyone who takes the times to read this, and I am so deeply sorry to everyone I have hurt. I’m going to step away from twitter/X for a bit, not at all to run away from this but to just have a minute to detox from some dr fan toxicity. I love and adore all of you🤍 pic.twitter.com/keZI0x5a5C — SMINTY (@smintyd) February 13, 2026

Sminty Drop addressed how these posts had been written on X, which was then called Twitter, in 2015, before they appeared on Drag Race. “I made sure I educated myself further on the matters going on in the world and will continue to speak up on hated,” they said.

They continued: “I am deeply sorry for the Black and Asian people I have hurt. I will always use my privilege to and my platform to speak up on what I think to be right and racism is at the top of the list. The people that know me know the person I am is not in any way racist.”

For all the latest reality TV cast member news, scandals, gossip and updates – like Reality Shrine on Facebook.