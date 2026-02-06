RuPaul’s Drag Race star sadly reveals ‘he may never sing again’ after severely damaging voice

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK season one runner up Davina De Campo has revealed they might never be able to sing again after damaging their voice, and may require surgery.

Davina shared the devastating news on their socials, explaining: “As a lot of you know I’ve been having some issues with my voice, I’ve seen an ENT who has been amazing and also the brilliant @danechalfin has been guiding me (when i get time to see him).

“Today we see whether ‘something’ needs to be done. What that would be I’m not sure but I know I’m in good hands and she is going to do what’s best for me.

“I’m surprisingly chilled about the potential need for surgery or that I’ve damaged my voice. Mostly because of all of you.

“I’ve been so lucky to have had 20 years of using my voice singing and acting and teaching which has been amazing.”

They continued: “It’s been such a great, varied and rich experience that even if this were IT (I hope it isn’t) that actually I’d be ok with it.

“Lots of folk in the industry don’t have anything even close to the wonderful experiences I’ve had so I’m grateful. Fingers crossed that even if it is a surgery its nothing major and I can rest, rehab and return stronger than ever. Whatever happens I’m so grateful!”

Davina then gave an update after their appointment, saying: “I had my appointment with the ENT who was brilliant. I’m going to have some laser on my vocal fold because they said the blood vessel there…

“They don’t know if that will fix it or help or any of that stuff, but fingers crossed it will do something and then five weeks off .”

For all the latest reality TV cast member news, scandals, gossip and updates – like Reality Shrine on Facebook.