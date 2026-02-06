It’s been two years since she cried over Gwan-hee, so where’s Cho Min Ji from Single’s Inferno now?

Cho Min Ji didn’t just join Single’s Inferno season three, she arrived and instantly became the season’s main character for a minute.

One moment, she was the fresh face walking into Inferno mid-season, the next, she’s going viral for being a little too bold, and a little too emotional for some.

If you watched episode nine, you probably remember the helicopter tears and the “girl… read the room” energy that blew up on social media. Two years later, the real question is… was that awkward moment her downfall… or her launchpad?!

Cho Min Ji’s awkward Single’s Inferno moment

Min Ji entered the show halfway through season three, and she was framed as an aspiring news anchor who was studying Economics at Ewha Womans University.

The moment that really stuck, though, is the one people still meme… Min Ji crying on a helicopter on the way to Paradise, clearly upset over Lee Gwan-hee, despite the fact they’d only known each other a short time during filming.

Clips of that scene spread fast, and the internet reaction was… not gentle. Koreaboo’s roundup captured the tone of the backlash, with commenters calling the behaviour “cringy” and questioning why she was so emotional so soon.

Then came the second wave. People also criticised her for flirting with Gwan-hee while they were both technically on dates, which some felt was disrespectful to the other people involved, Choi Hye-seon and Kim Min-kyu.

Koreaboo reported that this is what pushed the “awkward” conversation into “disrespectful” territory online.

Where is she now?

Post-show, Min Ji has leaned into a more career-forward public image. Her Instagram bio describes her as an MBC Sports+ announcer, plus she’s previously been known for winning Miss Korea in 2021.

In February 2025, Daum described her continuing announcer activities after the show and taking on a new challenge as a sports announcer with MBC Sports+.

Nate Sports also discussed her pursuing an announcer role connected to MBC Sports+.

In other words, she didn’t disappear into influencer-only mode – hello 237k followers?! – Instead, she’s used the visibility to build something more structured, broadcasting, hosting, and the kind of on-camera work that fits the whole aspiring anchor storyline we saw on Netflix.

For all the latest reality TV cast member news, scandals, gossip and updates – like Reality Shrine on Facebook.