Single’s Inferno’s Lee Joo Young has a whole business and side to her we never see on the show

On Single’s Inferno season five, Lee Joo Young arrives with an easy confidence and bubbly charm that instantly reads as main-character energy.

She’s playful, self-assured, and clearly comfortable in the spotlight, the kind of contestant reality TV loves to frame as a flirt from day one.

But what the cameras don’t linger on is the entirely different lane she’s operating in once she steps off Inferno.

The show captures the sparkle and the banter, but it barely hints at the fact that Joo Young is quietly building something substantial behind the scenes… and that off-screen reality goes a long way in explaining her grounded, curated, almost effortlessly composed presence on the island.

What does Lee Joo Young do for work?

Lee Joo Young is a craft designer who started making home decor while studying furniture design in college, per Marie Claire.

That already tells you she’s not just “into pretty things,” she’s trained in design, structure, form, space, materials, the whole visual language that makes an object feel expensive even when it’s simple.

Her speciality is resin-made vases and pressed-flower resin pieces, and she’s also held exhibitions of her work. So while the Netflix show is busy zooming in on who’s sitting next to who, she’s out here building a creative career that’s equal parts art and product.

And if you peek at her creative account, you can see she’s presenting it as a legit brand world, the bio describes it as “art furniture, flower vase,” with a business email listed for contact.

Translation: this isn’t a casual hobby page. It’s giving “I take commissions, I do collabs, I’m booked and busy.”

She has a whole creative side

The vibe of Joo Young’s work is super specific. She’s giving us flowers, preserved beauty, and that “freeze a feeling in time” softness that totally fits her on-screen contrast.

One Instagram snippet describing her artist angle says she focuses on the beauty of flowers and the emotional resonance that comes from them.

Another description floating around credits her with encapsulating real flowers in transparent resin and stacking laser-cut acrylic layers, basically turning something delicate into something architectural.

It also reframes how she comes across on reality TV.

Like the rest of her co-stars, she’s openly confident about her popularity. She literally says she was called one of the “three goddesses” at school, per her show intro.

But the “pretty girl” thing isn’t her only storyline. She’s got craft, training, and a creative business identity running in parallel, the kind of real-life depth that makes a reality TV arc feel way more interesting once you notice it!

