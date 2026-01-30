Erm, none of the Single’s Inferno couples are still together so what happened to them all?

When Single’s Inferno works, it really works. We’re talking stolen glances in the sand, Paradise dates that feel like mini K-drama episodes, and finales that leave us convinced this one might actually make it off the island.

But the post-show reality is a different climate. After a dig across all five seasons, from who left Inferno holding hands to what’s been said since, to see which couples, if any, actually survived in the wild.

Song Ji-a and Kim Hyeon-joong from season one

They left together, but it didn’t last.

Post-show, Hyeon-joong addressed the unfollowing drama and framed it as avoiding rumours, and the pair are generally understood not to be together.

Song Ji-a had some drama post-show of her own to deal with, which saw her issue a formal apology. That seems to be a big part of why Hyeon-joong distanced himself.

But, there wasn’t any bad feeling, apparently.

Per Koreaboo, he said: “Due to the program’s rules and other various reasons, I’m not in a position to share too many details about the personal conversations that I had with Ji A. However, I do want to say that we have no ill feelings towards one another…”

Kang So-yeon and Oh Jin-taek from season one

Everyone was hopeful, but nothing solid carried over long-term.

Jin-taek has spoken warmly about So-yeon later on, but it read more like “the one that got away” than “current girlfriend.”

He told K-Africa Mag in: “Even now, that thought remains unchanged. Since the first time I met So-Yeon in Singles Inferno, my choice was So-Yeon. If I appeared on Singles Inferno again and So-Yeon appeared in the same way, I would make the same choice.”

Moon Se-hoon and Shin Ji-yeon from season one

This was more slow-burn than fireworks. And off-screen, it fizzled, per Swooon.

They eventually shut down the “are they dating?” speculation. Ji-yeon took to YouTube and shared she was single in 2022.

Kim Jun-sik and An Yea-won from season one

Cute, calm, compatible… and ultimately more “good friends” vibes once real life kicked back in.

They stayed on great terms even though their romantic spark faded, per Koreaboo.

Jo Yoong-jae and Choi Seo-eun from season two

If you remember one couple as “the success story,” it’s probably these two.

They did share post-show moments, but by January 2026, there hasn’t been clear, recent confirmation of them still being together, so their status is basically unconfirmed.

By the looks of Reddit, they lasted a year as a couple, but people aren’t convinced they’re still together now.

Kim Se-jun and Lee So-e from season two

They left hand-in-hand, but it didn’t turn into a lasting relationship.

Most reporting points to a short-lived connection. Marie Claire clocked the two engaging on social media a lot post-show.

But, per Showbiz Cheat Sheet and Koreaboo, comments about So-e being more like a “sibling” to Se-jun kinda confirmed things weren’t still going between them.

Shin Seul-ki and Choi Jong-woo from season two

They were endgame on the island, but neither really publicly “claimed” a relationship afterward, and they’re not considered together now.

Lee Gwan-hee and Choi Hye-seon from season three

This one got a quick reality check.

Lee Gwan-hee publicly shut down dating rumours and cited distance and life logistics as the big issue.

Per Asia One, Gwan-hee reportedly told his YouTube followers that he wanted to be with someone he could see every day.

Choi Min-woo and Yu Si-eun from season three

They kept things very vague post-show and shared a few social moments, but there’s been no solid confirmation they’re together.

So, practically speaking, not a confirmed couple today. However, they reportedly still follow each other on Instagram

Park Min-kyu and Kim Gyu-ri from season three

No big post-show “we’re dating” energy here, either.

They’re generally assumed not to be together as they’re not following one another on IG.

Lee Jin-seok and An Min-young from season three

Jin-seok described things as positive but focused on work, which is usually reality-TV-speak for “we’re not dating.”

Via Swooon, Jin-seok’s words were: “We had good feelings for each other, but since Min-young and I are doing our own business, we are not currently seeing each other because we are focusing on our own work. We are doing well with good feelings.”

Bae Ji-yeon and Kim Tae-hwan from season four

They matched in the finale, but there’s no real evidence they continued as a couple afterwards, per TIME.

An Jong-hoon and Kim Hye-jin from season four

Another finale match, but post-show confirmation never really arrived.

Consider this one “ended on the island” unless either of them says otherwise.

Kim A-rin and Kook Dong-ho from season four

They chose each other at the end, and people watched their socials like hawks… but nothing has been confirmed as an ongoing relationship.

Lee Si-an and Yuk Jun-seo from season four

This was season four’s headline couple, but Jun-seo later said they weren’t together anymore.

They were even accused of faking their romance. But, they seem to remain unbothered.

Things didn’t last, and Jun-seo said he felt more “siblings” vibes from Si-an, per Koreaboo.

