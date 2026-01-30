How Lisa Rinna got so famous before The Traitors, from Hannah Montana to Real Housewives

Lisa Rinna was a secretive cloak-wearer on The Traitors, but it turns out she had already become so famous before the show. She’s best-known for starring on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, and has even appeared on a Hannah Montana episode. Iconic, tbh.

While she became a reality star on RHOBH from 2014 to 2022, it was actually acting that first made Lisa famous. She once played Billie Reed on the NBC daytime soap opera Days of Our Lives and Taylor McBride on Fox’s television drama Melrose Place.

Lisa also worked in fashion and ran her own line for QVC called The Lisa Rinna Collection. Alongside that, she was the host of Soapnet’s talk show Soap Talk from 2002 to 2006, for which she earned four Emmy nominations for Outstanding Talk Show Host.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by L I S A R I N N A (@lisarinna)

It was in the ’90s when Lisa fought her way through the industry as a model, appearing in commercials and by age 21, was in the music video for John Parr’s single, Naughty Naughty. By 1998, Lisa, while six months pregnant with her first daughter, posed for Playboy.

Alongside her acting, TV and modelling career, Lisa has somehow found the time to write three books! But her true rise to fame was on RHOBH. She said in a 2019 Los Angeles Times interview: “I’ve never been more famous than I am at this point, because of the show.”

She starred on Hannah Montana as a high-maintenance, high-fashion agent called Francesca in 2008, back in season two. All Lisa ever wanted was to be famous, and that’s what she got. And now she’s been (spoiler alert!) banished from The Traitors, she’s more famous.

For all the latest reality TV cast member news, scandals, gossip and updates – like Reality Shrine on Facebook.