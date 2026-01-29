Here’s what Colton Underwood’s ex is up to while he gets major backlash on The Traitors

Colton Underwood‘s ex-girlfriend, Cassie Randolph, is getting major backlash on The Traitors. Amid the controversy following him getting accused of being a stalker, his ex, who he met on The Bachelor several years ago, seems genuinely happier than ever.

He was given a temporary restraining order four years ago, after his ex accused him of stalking and harassing her. According to the documents, Cassie Randolph accused her former beau of stalking her, tracking her car and harassing her and her friends.

At the time, an insider told Us Weekly Colton was shocked by Cassie’s filing, claiming he hadn’t seen his ex “in a month.” “He’s been in Colorado and this was all a surprise. He was completely blindsided,” the insider claimed at the time.

By November, Cassie dropped the order. A temporary restraining order had granted in September 2020, but was voluntarily dropped by her two months later. Sources indicated the situation had settled down and both parties were willing to move forward.

If you’re wondering what Cassie is up to while Colton gets backlash for his past, she’s just married husband Brighton Reinhardt. They got engaged in November 2024, four years after they first began dating back in 2020 – the same year she split from Colton.

She also channelled a brand new bob just after the ceremony, and has been busy packing for her honeymoon. Cassie spends most of her time, when she’s not in her bridal era, sharing wholesome cooking recipes, and generally just living her best loved-up life.

Cassie and her ex Colton met on The Bachelor in 2019, when they had an unconventional ending of choosing to date instead of get engaged, like most final couples on the ABC show. They were together for just over a year, until May 2020.

