RHORI star Jo-Ellen Tiberi filed for bankruptcy and was $60k in debt before marrying Gary

Her car was repossessed just two months prior

Real Housewives of Rhode Island star Jo-Ellen Tiberi had some serious financial difficulties and even filed for bankruptcy in 2014.

According to court documents obtained by The US Sun, she filed for chapter seven bankruptcy in October 2014, where she claimed her assets were worth a total of $6,425 against liabilities of $61,849.34.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jo-Ellen Tiberi (@joellentiberi)



At the time she said she was unemployed, with her 2012 tax returns showing she had $28,262 in earnings, which had dramatically dropped to $21,889 just one year later.

For 2014 she had earned just $5,555.66, and her monthly income at the time of filing for bankruptcy was $194 per month, which came entirely from SNAP food stamp benefits.

Her monthly expenses came to $1,375 during this time, with the filming reporting that she had $25 in cash with nothing in her checking account.

She also had $200 in savings bonds, $5k in household goods, $1k in clothing, and $200 in costume jewelry.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gary Tiberi (@garytiberi)



Her BMW was also repossessed in August 2014, just two months before she filed for bankruptcy, with the lender saying she had a deficient balance of $41,307.88.

Real Housewives of Rhode Island star Jo-Ellen Tiberi also owed $5,136.36 in credit with Citizens, alongside a $210.47 overdraft. She also owed $3,860 on a Discover card, $4,946 at Nordstrom, and $6,388.63 to US Bank.

However by the middle of 2015 her debts were discharged and the case was closed, with Jo-Ellen marrying her husband Gary the following year.

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