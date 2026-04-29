Love on the Spectrum’s Kaelynn breaks silence over backlash after calling Tanner a ‘weirdo’

Kaelynn from Love on the Spectrum is speaking out on the backlash she’s received for calling Tanner Smith “just another weirdo,” and it’s caused absolute chaos. Tanner’s mum, Nicci, has now spoken out, as well as tons of other famous people who personally know Tanner.

She said he would just be “a weirdo” if he’d never have been on the show. Nicci publicly responded to her comments, saying that whilst she “usually lets things go” that the message was “too important.” And Kaelynn has now backtracked to say Tanner is a “wonderful man.”

Kaelynn wrote: “I understand why what I said would feel upsetting, and I regret my words did not reflect the respect I have for Tanner. When I referred to Tanner as “just another weirdo,” what I was trying to say is how autistic people are often perceived by others.”

“I think Tanner is a wonderful person, I’ve even been lucky enough to see this in person! The warmth and kindness he shows are exactly the kinds of qualities the world needs more of. I am sorry for the hurt my words caused you and your family,” she added.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nicci Smith (@nicci_smith6)

A load of famous people who support Tanner are now speaking out. Connor’s mum Lise wrote: “Thank you for taking a comment that could leave someone feeling hopeless and unseen… and reminding all of us that our light shines brightly and can impact the world.”

However, some are on Kaelynn’s side and wrote: “This was handled so poorly on your part, Nicci. This is mean, and you should know better. That is not at all how Kaelyn meant that and you MUST know that. The lack of context you put in this video is destroying Kaelynn.”

Kaelynn apologised to Nicci, while Connor’s sister Anna commented: ” Tanner has always been such a light and joy to be around and anyone who’s spent time with him already knows that 🤍. LOTS just gave more people the chance to see what’s always been there.”

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