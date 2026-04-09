Here’s every wholesome thing Tanner Smith has been up to since leaving Love on the Spectrum

Tanner Smith quickly became one of the most loved people on Love on the Spectrum, and even though he’s stepped away from the show, he’s been busier than ever, so here’s everything he’s been up to since the Netflix show.

Tanner decided to step away from the show, and sadly, he isn’t coming back. He’s been really open about it and basically said he’s just not ready for a serious relationship. He even explained that it wouldn’t feel honest to stay on a dating show when he doesn’t want a girlfriend right now.

Even though he had a nice connection with Callie on Love on the Spectrum, they decided they were better off as friends. Right now, Tanner is single and not actively looking to date. Instead, he wants to travel, chase big dreams, and just enjoy life without that pressure. And that’s exactly what he’s been doing.

He’s been meeting celebrities and living the dream

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One of the biggest highlights has to be when he met Jack Black. It happened on The Kelly Clarkson Show, and it was such a wholesome moment. Tanner is a huge Kung Fu Panda fan, so meeting him in real life meant everything. They hugged, chatted, and even joked about working out together.

On top of that, he’s also met Mark Wahlberg, which just shows how much his world has opened up since the show.

He’s been attending big events and staying in the spotlight

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Tanner’s still very much part of the Love on the Spectrum family, too. He’s been to events like the Wicked: For Good premiere and even attended Dancing With the Stars with his best friend Connor. The two of them also presented an award at the 2025 Creative Arts Emmys, which is such a big deal.

He’s working and building his independence

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In terms of day-to-day life, Tanner is still working at The Shepherd Hotel in Clemson, which he’s been doing for a while now. He’s also connected with programmes like ClemsonLIFE, and there’s even an endowment created in his name to help other young adults with intellectual disabilities gain job and life skills. That’s a pretty amazing legacy to have, to be fair.

He’s been getting involved in loads of activities

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Tanner has also been trying loads of new things. He spent time at the National Ability Centre, where he got involved in activities like archery, pickleball, indoor climbing, mountain biking, and even equine-assisted learning. He stayed at an accessible lodge there, too.

They even invited him back for rafting in Moab, so he’s clearly made a strong impression.

He’s supporting the autism community

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Alongside everything else, Tanner is also helping raise awareness around autism. Whether it’s through events, programmes, or just being himself in the public eye, he’s having a really positive impact. Even workplaces like The Shepherd have highlighted how important inclusion and opportunity are, and Tanner’s a big part of that message.

He’s still the same positive, wholesome guy who is just doing what makes him happy.

And it seems like he’s exactly where he wants to be right now.

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