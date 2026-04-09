As he gives relationship update, here’s what Logan has been up to since Love on the Spectrum

Logan Pereira was one of the newest faces on Love on the Spectrum season four, and he made an impression straight away, so here’s everything he’s been up to since the Netflix show. From going on his very first dates to having his first kiss, his journey was a big one.

He’s officially single after things with Hailey

Logan and Hailey really seemed to hit it off on the show. They bonded over things like cheesecake, went on multiple dates, and even made things official as boyfriend and girlfriend.

But after filming ended, things changed a bit. The two did meet up again, however Hailey ultimately decided they were better off as friends.

So, Logan is currently single, but still very open to finding love.

He’s still looking for love and staying hopeful

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Even though things didn’t work out, Logan hasn’t given up at all. He’s said himself that he “still needs to look for love”, and he seems really positive about the whole experience. For him, it wasn’t just about the outcome, it was about trying something new.

He even shared how exciting it felt to finally experience things like dating and affection, especially after feeling a bit left out growing up.

He told PEOPLE, “When I was in high school, I saw a lot of people, forgive me for saying this, I saw a lot of people making out, hugging in front of the school, and I was a little jealous. But now I get to do it, and it’s just exciting.”

He’s grown loads from the experience

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One of the biggest things Logan gained from the show is confidence. Before Love on the Spectrum, he had never been on a real date. So going from that to having a girlfriend, meeting her family, and sharing his first kiss is actually a massive step.

He’s said it was “really nice” to connect with someone new, which just shows how much the experience meant to him.

He’s just turned 26 and celebrated with family

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Logan has also had a birthday recently. He turned 26 at the end of March and celebrated by sharing photos with his twin sister, Neith. He captioned it “26th anniversary of life,” which is very on-brand for him.

The two are really close, and she’s been super supportive of his journey from the start. Neith told Tudum, “It was really interesting to see him in lover-boy mode. Dating can be a very tumultuous thing, but he handled it really, really well.”

He’s been celebrating the show and attending events

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Since the show came out, Logan has also been enjoying the moment. He attended a Love on the Spectrum season four watch party, which must have been such a big moment seeing himself on screen with everyone else.

So while he’s new to the spotlight, he’s definitely embracing it.

He’s still obsessed with Hannah Montana

One thing that hasn’t changed is his love for Hannah Montana. Logan is a massive fan and has even shared what he’d say to Miley Cyrus if he met her. He said her character taught him that “life is what you make it,” which clearly stuck with him.

He’s also said he’d love to recreate one of the romantic moments from the show with someone special, which is actually quite sweet.

And even though his relationship with Hailey didn’t last, he’s come out of the experience more confident, more open, and ready for whatever comes next.

So, Logan might be single right now, but it definitely feels like this is just the beginning for him.

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