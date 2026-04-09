Love on the Spectrum’s Abbey and David have split after ‘disagreement over marriage’

They were together for five years

Love on the Spectrum stars David and Abbey have reportedly split after five years together.

There have been rumours that all was not well between the two, but now a source has claimed to The US Sun that their relationship is over.

A source confirmed: “Sadly it’s true that David and Abbey broke up. They couldn’t come to an agreement on when to get married. She was ready years ago, he still needed time.”

Another insider close to David claimed: “They did break up, but he is doing very well.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Abbey Romeo | Life With Autism (@hatsbyabbey)



During the final episode of Love on the Spectrum, Abbey and David were still together as they made a cameo at Madison and Tyler’s engagement party.

The pair spoke about the future of their relationship during one scene, with Abbey admitting she hopes she and David will be next to get engaged, with David responding: “We can only be engaged whenever the time is right.”

However, filming for the most recent season reportedly happened around spring last year, which would mean it’s been almost a whole year since Abbey and David were still confirmed to be together.

Abbey did confirm she and David were still together during a recent episode of Paul Brunson’s We Need To Talk Podcast, however this was actually filmed at least two months ago, and was presumably released to coincide with the new season of Love on the Spectrum.

She told Paul: “David and I like to go places, like the L.A. Zoo, Disneyland, Universal Studios, the Griffith Observatory. He says things that make me feel good [and] he covers my ears when there’s a certain noise I don’t like.”

Neither Abbey or David posted anything for Valentine’s this year, and it’s the first time they haven’t commemorated the occasion. They also haven’t posted each other in almost five months, with the last time either of them posted each other was at the start of December 2025.

According to Reddit, David confirmed to a viewer who messaged him about his and Abbey’s relationship that they were no longer together, however the post was removed.

Reality Shrine has reached out to David and Abbey for comment.

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