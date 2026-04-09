We compared Kelsey Swanson’s net worth to rumoured boyfriend John Caprio’s riches

Kelsey Swanson became the talk of The Real Housewives of Rhode Island gossip when her boyfriend’s face was blurred. It turns out the rumoured boyfriend is John Caprio, whose family are believed to be super rich, as he’s been revealed as the son of Judge Frank Caprio.

While Kelsey lives in his huge mansion for half the year, she has a net worth between $500,000 to $1.5 million. John, however, has a net worth of $5 million, so safe to say he’s made it! His Dad, Frank, died with a $5 million net worth from his show, Caught in Providence.

John works as a lawyer at Caprio and Caprio, the family law firm. On top of that, John is also heavily involved in property investment. He reportedly owns or has interests in multiple properties across places like Florida, Providence, Newport and other parts of Rhode Island.

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The family’s law firm was launched by Sophia and Andrea Caprio, and focuses on family law, building on a multi-generational legacy. Kelsey’s everyday job is very different, as she’s a makeup artist who is currently venturing into interior design in a new career move.

She found her passion for hair and makeup in beauty pageants. It’s now been reported by Decider that Kelsey and her rumoured BF met on a boat, made out for hours, and she soon became a “lady of leisure,” living job-free in his 16,000 square-foot New England estate.

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“He’s the biggest Housewives fan, by the way,” she revealed on WWHL. “He’s a reality TV junkie. Hardcore. He knows every season. He knows what season Erika Jayne’s husband went to jail. He knows everything, and he loves it. He was very supportive.”

Andy Cohen then added, “But he was like, ‘Don’t show my face,’” to which she replied, “Yeah.” Kelsey revealed that her much-older boyfriend is from one of the “most prominent families” in Rhode Island, who she met when she was just 19 years old.

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