How Liz McGraw from Real Housewives of Rhode Island is actually related to her husband

Liz McGraw has revealed she is actually related to her husband, Gerry, which they found out months into their marriage. The Real Housewives of Rhode Island couple found out they had family ties ages ago, and have been married for over a decade since.

She said: “Gerry and I were married about six months, and that was when, you know, the whole Ancestry DNA thing was blowing up. I mean, if you look at Gerry and you look at me, no one’s ever gonna say we’re related — but we are related, somewhere down the line.”

Liz has now revealed how they are related. She said on the After Show: “I start tracing the tree and my great grandmother was Mary Ann McGraw from Cork Island. I never would have thought I was Irish. My mum’s mum divorced her Dad for one year.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gerry Mcgraw (@gerrymcgraw)

She explained how her grandmother married an Irish guy related to Liz’s husband, Gerry, before she “divorced him and then married my great grandfather.” Liz said they didn’t know as it was in the 1930s, but she found out as McGraw is an uncommon name in Ireland.

“Being from the same small town, it’s not equivocal,” she added. Liz has shared how she and Gerry have “spent every waking and sleeping minute together for 14 years,” before Gerry’s passion for sport fishing took him away for a few years, when an affair rumour began.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Elizabeth Joseph Mcgraw (@elizabethjosephmcgraw)

Gerry’s friend, Dino, was rumoured to be someone Liz had an affair with, who her husband would tell to look after her. Liz admitted they’d go out three to four times a week, and were spotted in clubs together, but said, “It’s nothing, let’s move on from it.”

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