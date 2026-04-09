Love on the Spectrum has ‘no plans’ to start paying the cast because of this one sneaky loophole

Despite it being one of the most popular shows on Netflix

The cast of Love on the Spectrum don’t get paid, and it’s all because of one specific reason to do with what the show is technically classified as.

The producer of the show, Cian O’Clery, previously confirmed to Parade that nobody gets paid for the show, but costs for their dates and transportation are taken care of. He commented: ” “People aren’t left out of pocket by being part of the experience, that’s all I can say.”

Why don’t the cast of Love on the Spectrum get paid?

Well, it’s all to do with the fact that technically the show is a documentary series, and so participation is not paid for.

A casting call from 202o for Love on the Spectrum posted on Backstage also confirmed that cast members would not be paid.

It stated: “As we are a documentary series, we cannot pay for participation, but we do cover any meals and transport costs incurred. We work around people’s schedules to make it work.”

An insider also spoke to The US Sun about the matter of money in more detail, claiming: “They have no plans of changing its format and paying the cast in the future.

“The show is able to get away without paying any of their subjects because the show classifies itself as a documentary. And in a docuseries, subjects are not typically paid.”

“They make it very clear upfront that this is an unpaid gig. Even the casting flyers for season 1 clearly stated this was not paid, so everyone is well aware of what they are signing up for.”

Cast members have admitted they think they should be paid

Love on the Spectrum stars Ruth and Thomas Wyndham, from the Australian version of the series, have admitted they think Netflix should be paying the cast for the show, following its huge success.

The couple originally appeared on the show before Netflix bought the rights to it, claiming that Netflix offered to pay the full costs of their wedding if they scheduled it to coincide with filming for the second season.

They think that all cast members involved in the series should be paid, saying: “In Australia, Love on the Spectrum was shown as a doco on free-to-air TV before Netflix bought it. Now that Netflix owns it, I think they could stand to pay us.”

A spokesperson for Northern Picture responded to queries about pay, saying: “Love on the Spectrum is built on consent, collaboration, and respect. We have always covered participants’ expenses to ensure that no-one is financially disadvantaged for being involved.”

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