The Caprio family releases statement on rumours John is dating RHORI star Kelsey Swanson

The family of John Caprio have spoken out after rumours went viral that he is dating RHORI star, Kelsey Swanson.

After Kelsey’s debut on The Real Housewives of Rhode Island, people quickly became very interested in finding out who her mystery boyfriend is. Even though she hasn’t named him, Kelsey has shared quite a few details.

For starters, she said he’s a big fan of the show, explaining, “He’s the biggest Housewives fan. He’s a reality TV junkie. Hardcore. He knows every season.”

She also said, “He knows what season Erika Jayne’s husband [Thomas Girardi] went to jail. He knows everything, and he loves it. Very supportive.”

Kelsey also spoke about how they met. She said they first met when she was 19, and that he is more than 20 years older than her. She explained that when he lives in Miami for part of the year, he has another girlfriend there. So, their relationship is open, something Kelsey has said she is now starting to question as she gets closer to 30 and wants something more serious.

Her boyfriend was shown on the show, but his face was blurred. After this, people started looking into who he could be, and many think it could be John Caprio.

Reality Blurb found an old family photo shared by Frank Caprio in 2017, which included Kelsey. In the picture, she is seen posing with the judge and John, which suggests they have known each other for years, long before RHORI aired. This also matches what Kelsey has said about knowing her boyfriend for over a decade.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Judge Frank Caprio (@therealfrankcaprio)

So, after the rumours started spreading, the Caprio family addressed the situation.

The Caprio family respond to the rumours

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Caprio Law | RI & MA Family Law Attorneys (@capriolawfirm)



The Caprio family’s law firm shared a post on Instagram featuring John’s daughter, Sophia Caprio Santilli, with the Real Housewives theme playing in the background.

The caption said, “No comment. Just counsel.”

The video also included the message, “Breakups are hard. But the reality is… talking through your options doesn’t have to be.”

Kelsey replied in the comments with laughing emojis, raised hands and a heart.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Caprio Residence (@caprioresidence)

Even with all the attention, John hasn’t said much. When contacted by The Providence Journal, he said, “I respectfully have no comment, but I’m not comfortable answering any questions.”

Sophia also responded, saying, “I have no comment about that. I’m going to let Kelsey tell her story and let the season unfold.”

John’s ex-wife, Catherine Caprio, was harsher and more direct, saying, “We want nothing to do with the ‘Real Housewives’ baloney.”

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