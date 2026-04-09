It’s been a year since they split, but Love on the Spectrum’s Adan is still shading Dani

It looks like Adan may still be feeling salty over his split from Dani, which was super messy following Love on the Spectrum. He’s now seemingly shaded her on Instagram, even though they broke up back in April 2025 due to their different views on intimacy.

After he promoted season four of the Netflix dating show, Adan replied to someone who congratulated him for “standing on his principles”. They wrote, “Dude’s got a small pool to pick from, but props to him for staying true to his principles.”

Adan savagely replied, “Thank you. At the end of the day you have to be able to live with yourself before you can live with someone else.” Last year, Dani claimed that Adan stopped one of her friends from being in her life, which he has not confirmed or denied.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Adán Correa (@mrcorreaadan)

Dani has publicly claimed in social media comments that Adan got in the way of her and a friend of 10 years. They are believed to have fallen out, but Adan has made no confirmation or denial of the speculation. She also said how he used her and wouldn’t reach out to her.

Basically, Adan wanted to wait until marriage to be intimate with Dani, which led to their split. He’s left up videos of them two together, including one that he captioned to say she’s his girlfriend, while she’s deleted any trace that links her back to Adan from her page.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Adán Correa (@mrcorreaadan)

Dani has spoken out about how she “feels seen” by her boyfriend Henry nowadays, and he even made a guest appearance on season four, while Adan didn’t feature. She’s also shading Adan, saying she “didn’t settle” and how Henry “loves her for who she is.”

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