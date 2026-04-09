Age of Attraction co-creators reveal real reason for axing cast member’s entire storyline

So, a lot was axed from Netflix’s Age of Attraction, including one cast member, Ashley Wottring’s whole storyline, and the creators have now explained the real reason why.

Even though she became known publicly for speaking about her experience after the show, loads of her actual on-screen storyline, including her romance with Andrew was completely cut from the final edit.

In the unseen moments, Andrew and Ashley actually had quite a strong connection during the retreat stage of the experiment. Their conversations made it seem like something real was starting to build between them. But despite that, Andrew later ended up leaving the show in a relationship with Libby, and Ashley’s connection with him was never shown in the final series at all.

Away from the romance side, Ashley also shared something very personal while filming that didn’t make it into the show. She opened up about being a virgin waiting for marriage. And she also explained how that has shaped her dating life over the years.

So, it was actually quite a big emotional part of her journey, but viewers never really saw it on screen. Now, the co-creators of Age of Attraction have spoken out about why Ashley’s full storyline, including her romance with Andrew, didn’t end up in the final edit.

Co-creators address the decision to cut her storyline

Speaking to Us Weekly, Rebecca Quinn and Jennifer O’Connell explained that the decision came down to editing choices rather than anything personal about Ashley herself.

They said, “We loved Ashley for all of it. At a certain point, it just came down to tough editorial choices. But we’re really happy to see her getting her flowers — she deserves that.”

They also added, “We were aware Ashley was a virgin, but she’s so much more than that. We really try not to reduce people to one label. Especially when they’re layered, complex and bring so much more to the table.”

On the broader editing process, they said, “Honestly, it’s hard to predict what’s going to hit and what won’t. The only thing we can control is making shows we’d actually want to watch.”

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