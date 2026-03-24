Omg, is this proof Libby and Andrew are still together a year after Age of Attraction?!

There’s a solid piece of evidence that Libby and Andrew are still together a year after Age of Attraction wrapped filming, or at least very good friends. Basically, multiple sources are claiming they’ve been spotted going to the gym together in their hometown.

When one person claimed in the comments of Libby’s TikTok video that they don’t think any of the couples are still together after filming, someone wrote in response, “Libby is still w Andrew, she lives in my area and I’ve seen her where I work out w him.”

They also said they’ve “seen them around multiple times,” while another piece of evidence is that Libby’s friend made a video captioned: “Nina meeting Libby’s man.” Nina, Libby’s bestie, shared photos of Libby and Andrew walking hand-in-hand, and on a date night.

However, Libby has now shut down the rumour they go to the gym together and wrote: “ok very intrigued by these speculations obv cant confirm or deny but what i can confirm is that NO ONE from the show would be allowed to go to the gym together 😭 lolol.”

One unfortunate sign they may have split is that they don’t follow each other on Instagram, but Andrew has uploaded multiple loved-up photos with Libby. Andrew also told her in the recent episode: “However much I doubt our age gap, I don’t doubt how I feel with you.”

Another weird thing is that they were following each other a few days ago, and no longer are. One person speculated: “they for sure got together after the show. they were following each other on ig two days ago but now they’re not, prob bc the final ep hasn’t aired yet.”

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