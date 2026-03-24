Taylor Frankie Paul just revealed the worst part about the 2023 video being leaked

Taylor Frankie Paul is no stranger to headlines, but this latest chapter is especially concerning.

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star has found herself back in the spotlight after 2023 footage involving ex Dakota Mortensen resurfaced online.

Taylor is now opening up about the emotional fallout behind the scenes, particularly what the leak has meant for her children.

2023 video of Taylor was leaked

The newly resurfaced footage relates to Taylor’s 2023 domestic violence incident with Dakota Mortensen.

The video, shared by TMZ, shows Taylor throwing furniture, including metal stools, during an argument while her daughter was nearby.

The incident led to Taylor’s arrest, and she later entered a guilty plea in abeyance to aggravated assault, with other charges handled through a plea deal tied to probation.

The leak reportedly contributed to ABC cancelling Taylor’s upcoming season of The Bachelorette just days before its premiere, while production on The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives season five has also been paused amid the wider controversy and an ongoing investigation connected to Taylor and Dakota.

PEOPLE reported on March 18: “Draper City Police Department confirmed… that there is an open domestic assault investigation involving the Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star, 31, and Mortensen, 33.”

She reveals the worst part of the leak

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For Taylor, the most painful part is not the public backlash but how her kids are affected.

In a social media comment, Taylor said the “worst part” is her daughter having to relive that night years later, after what she described as extensive healing work and apologies.

She also said her “baby boy’s birthday was taken from him” because the video was released on the same day. That detail alone makes the whole thing feel even more devastating.

According to Page Six, her daughter was already trying to move forward from the trauma of that night, and now the resurfaced footage has dragged it all back into public view.

Taylor Frankie Paul has now released a statement in response to the leaked video of her throwing the stools, with her rep telling Entertainment Weekly: “It’s sad to see the latest installment of his never-ending, desperate, attention-seeking, destructive campaign to harm Taylor without any regard for the consequences for their child.

“Releasing an old video, which conveniently omits context, on their son’s birthday is a reprehensible attempt to distract from his own behavior.

“Thankfully, the public has seen this act before and knows who he is and sadly, many will recognize this pattern of manipulation, both in his actions on the show, and from their own experiences.”

Dakota has also released his own statement to Entertainment Weekly, saying: “His number one priority here is protecting [their 2-year-old son], Ever. He knew there was a possibility it could come out, but he was not going to be the one to proactively do that because he has always wanted a decent relationship with Taylor. It’s been really hard to achieve that, but he wants to co-parent well.

“He was just hoping that if he says nothing, as he usually does, it would go away. He’s never done any kind of sit-down interview about his side. He kind of just lets it all happen to him, and I think he realizes with the severity of everything now that he just can’t do that.”

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