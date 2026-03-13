Here are all the ages of the husbands and partners of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives cast

There are over 20 years between the oldest and youngest!?

Trying to keep up with the relationship web on The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives is already a full-time job, but once you throw ages into the mix? It gets even messier.

Some of these couples are basically the same age and giving chaotic high-school-sweethearts-grown-up energy, while others have the kind of age gap that makes you do a proper double-take.

And because this cast’s love lives involve everything from ex-husbands to current husbands to very on-off baby dads, the list is not exactly simple.

So, for anyone else who got nosy mid-binge, here’s a proper rundown of how old all the men in the Mormon Wives orbit are.

Mason McWhorter – 25

Layla Taylor’s most recent relationship was with Mason McWhorter, who is reportedly 25. That actually makes him only a year older than Layla, who is the youngest woman in the Secret Lives of Mormon Wives cast.

Their relationship quickly became one of the more talked-about ones in the MomTok universe, partly because Mason has a very close connection to the cast already.

He’s the brother of Chase McWhorter, Miranda McWhorter’s ex-husband, and Layla had previously dated Chase, too, which makes the whole timeline feel extremely small-world Utah.

Layla and Mason first teased their relationship in mid-2025, and we all got to see parts of it play out on the show, but the romance didn’t last forever.

Layla confirmed in early 2026 that the two had split after around a year of dating, meaning their relationship became another dramatic chapter in the ever-messy Mormon Wives relationship history.

Zac Affleck – 28

Jen Affleck’s husband Zac is 28, making them one of the younger married couples in the cast orbit.

Their story has always had that “we got married super young and now we’re navigating all of this in public” intensity to it.

Jen and Zac have had plenty of ups and downs, but age-wise they’re actually a pretty standard late-twenties couple, even if their lives are anything but standard.

Med school stress, reality TV drama and a growing family is a lot for anyone, let alone at 28.

Chase McWhorter – 29

Miranda McWhorter’s ex-husband, Chase, is reportedly 29, putting him about two years older than Miranda.

Their age gap is nowhere near the wildest in this cast, but their dynamic still adds to the show’s ever-growing pile of divorces, co-parenting situations and emotional fallout.

Miranda’s whole storyline has brought a slightly different energy to the series, and Chase sits in that same world of exes who are still very relevant to the cast’s off-screen lore.

Jace Terry – 30

Mikayla Matthews’ husband, Jace Terry, is 30, which still feels oddly young considering the two of them already have a whole mini dynasty going on.

Mikayla has often come across as one of the youngest women in the group, so their five-year gap does stand out a bit.

On screen, though, Jace mostly gives supportive, slightly overwhelmed dad energy rather than “older husband” vibes.

Their relationship has shifted a lot. Mikayla confirmed she and Jace decided to separate after struggling with intimacy issues and the strain of her ongoing health challenges, but the story between them isn’t completely closed.

She’s explained that things are still very much “a work in progress,” with the pair continuing to co-parent and stay in each other’s lives while she focuses on healing.

Jacob Neeley – 31

Mayci Neeley’s husband, Jacob, is the same age as her, which makes them one of the least surprising couples on this list.

There’s no dramatic age-gap discourse here, just two people in the same life stage juggling marriage, kids and everything else the show throws at them.

In a cast where so many relationships feel turbulent or hyper-analysed, Mayci and Jacob being age-matched somehow feels weirdly grounding.

Jordan Ngatikaura – 31

Jessi Ngatikaura’s husband, Jordan, is 31, which makes him a little younger than Jessi.

It’s not a huge gap, but it is enough to make them one of the couples where the woman is slightly older, which always feels notable in a franchise obsessed with traditional relationship optics.

Jordan has become part of the wider DadTok side-cast, and whether viewers love him or side-eye him, he’s firmly part of the Mormon Wives universe now.

Conner Leavitt – 31

Whitney Leavitt’s husband, Conner, is 31, and he’s just a touch younger than her, too.

Compared with some of the more dramatic pairings on this show, their age difference is tiny, which is funny considering how much discourse their marriage has generated.

They’ve been married since 2016, and their relationship has had more public scrutiny than most, but age-wise, they’re actually one of the more conventional couples in the cast.

Dakota Mortensen – 32

Taylor Frankie Paul’s ex-boyfriend, Dakota Mortensen, is 32, which makes him just a year older than Taylor.

That feels right somehow, because their relationship has always given equal-opportunities chaos rather than one person clearly being more mature than the other.

They share a child and a very dramatic history, so Dakota is still a massive part of Taylor’s story even if they’re no longer together. In pure age terms, though, they’re actually one of the closest-matched pairs here.

Bret Engemann – 47

And then there’s Demi Engemann’s husband Bret, who is 47 and easily the oldest partner in the entire Mormon Wives orbit.

Yes, really. That age gap is the one that always makes people pause, because Demi is 30 and Bret is a full 17 years older.

He’s a former BYU and NFL Europe quarterback, and their relationship has drawn attention for obvious reasons, not least because their age difference is so much bigger than anyone else’s on the show.

If there’s one partner age that genuinely jumps off the page, it’s Bret’s.

