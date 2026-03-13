Amber found out shocking news about Jordan seconds before the Love Is Blind reunion started

Amber has revealed that she found out some shocking news about Jordan backstage at the Love Is Blind reunion.

Appearing on The Viall Files, Amber recalled that she’d only seen Jordan once before following their decision to split, saying: “I see him at a random mixer that we had. This was October, I think it was. All the cast decided to get together, this is the first time I see him.

“Probably 18 people there at this pretty busy bar. A lot of other people. First time seeing him, he comes up gives me this giant hug, ‘hey how’s it going,’ kinda acts like I’m an old friend.”

Amber then explained that she was confused about why he was so cold to her before the reunion, saying: “It was very confusing to me when we got to the reunion and we’re waiting to go on stage and I see him and he’s just totally ignoring me. I’m like okay this is kinda off. And we sit own and they let him speak first, and he’s like well it was like this toxic thing.”

Amber then said that she found out during the Love Is Blind reunion offstage that Jordan was in a new relationship.

She recalled: “I also think he was embarrassed because he got into a relationship a month or two after. So he’s been in a long term relationship. I did not know that until the reunion, I didn’t even bring it up, I didn’t air any of his dirty laundry, I kinda waited for him to bring it up and he didn’t.”

Appearing on AD’s What’s The Reality Podcast, Jordan revealed more about his new relationship, saying he met his new girlfriend in “mid to late November.”

He described the relationship as “amazing” saying she “shows up for him” and is “super sweet.” Jordan then revealed how he met his new girlfriend after his split from Amber after Love Is Blind.

He explained: “We met at a party, we actually got introduced by a mutual friend and we really hit it off, she’s a foodie, so that’s probably the bulk of our first conversation. Then I asked her out after that, she added me on Instagram and then I slid into the DMs. And so it’s been fantastic ever since.” He also revealed that her name is Sofia and she’s “a little cutie.”

