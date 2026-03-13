It’s a bit complicated, so here’s where Single’s Inferno couples are a month after the show

From Kim Min-gee and Song Seung-il to Kim Go-eun and Woo Sung-min, there were a few shock surprises at the end of Single’s Inferno season five. It was revealed that Seung-il ghosted Min-gee, but things have certainly changed a month on from the finale episode.

Kim Min-gee and Song Seung-il

Min-gee and Seung-il were rumoured to be hanging out in the same cafe a week ago, and now they’ve posted Photo Booth pictures that look rather cosy within minutes of each other. Weirdly, those photos appear to have been deleted, and people think they were told to.

The last we heard of them, Seung-il had ghosted Min-gee after the show. During the reunion, Kim Min-gee revealed that their communication after the show was entirely “one sided” and when asked where they stand now, she added: “We don’t really know.”

Kim Go-eun and Woo Sung-min

Kim Go-eun has said it’s a “secret” when it comes to whether she’s single or not, and shut down rumours she’s dating Song Seung-il. They went on a couple dates, but it didn’t work out in the end with their work schedules, while she felt they were too similar to each other.

Hee-sun Park and Lim Su-been

Hee-sun Park and Lim Su-been are one of two couples who confirmed they kept dating after Single’s Inferno. Hee-sun revealed on the reunion that she had just one month before she had to go back to America, with the two going on five dates before she left.

Joo-young and Jae-jin

Joo-young and Jae-jin stayed close after the show. They’ve been meeting up with Go-eun and Seung-il, while Jae-jin revealed that he’s serious about wanting to get to know Joo-young more. Joo-young shared that they both agreed they want to make it last a long time.

In a recent photo featuring a meet-up with Kim Min-gee, she tried to edit a guy’s face which was quite obviously Jae-jin. This was less than a week ago, so this is really nice confirmation that they’re clearly still meeting up and getting to know each other.

