Are Song Seung-il and Kim Min-gee dating after deleting *those* cute pics together?

It’s obvious Song Seung-il and Kim Min-gee have been hanging out, and now we have the pictures to prove it. They haven’t confirmed whether or not they’re dating or just friends, and they could just be trying to give Single’s Inferno viewers what they want to see.

They were only rumoured to be hanging out in the same cafe a week ago, and now they’ve both posted Photo Booth pictures that look rather cosy within just minutes of each other. Weirdly, those photos appear to have been deleted, and people think they were told to.

The last we heard of them, Seung-il had ghosted Min-gee after the show. During the reunion, Kim Min-gee revealed that their communication after the show was entirely “one sided” and when asked where they stand now, she added: “We don’t really know.”

“It’s awkward to say how we’re doing. It doesn’t feel like we’re colleagues, they cut me off. The guy I liked hasn’t escaped from Inferno,” Min-gee added. He told MC Kyuhyun’s YouTube he “contacted Kim separately and apologised for my immature behaviour.”

In a recent group meet-up that was filmed, Min-gee said, “I don’t think I want to meet anyone right now.” She also said she doesn’t yet have a boyfriend, so the fact they’re hanging out seems to be just be on friendly terms, and were caught filming content together.

Mingee and Seungil on a bestie journey lol#singlesinferno5 pic.twitter.com/WJ5VieEQev — Single Inferno s5 (@kdramahotgists) March 9, 2026

Seung-il’s Instagram followers have gone up massively since he was seen with Min-gee again, despite him getting loads of backlash for ghosting her. And now they’ve both shared the same Instagram pictures on March 6th, the rumours are swirling again.

