Kim Go-eun finally addresses whether she’s dating Song Seung-il after Single’s Inferno

Kim Go-eun has finally addressed whether she’s secretly dating Song Seung-il after Single’s Inferno. She has now addressed why they kept sharing content together in a Q&A, after a friend wanted the juicy gossip (just like us!) and outright asked what’s going on with them.

Her friend told her on March 6th: “I have something I’m dying to ask. You and Seung-il… I mean, it’s possible. The behind-the-scenes vibes after the show. People who vibe together can definitely end up together.” Go-eun agreed and replied: “We’ve all hung out.”

She added that they’d all met up as a group, with Go-eun, Seung-il, Joo-young and Jae-jin, after the show, several times. It was giving double date vibes, to be honest, and Go-eun explained how she’d really clicked with Joo-young and Jae-jin as people.

GOEUN DIRECTLY DEBUNKING THE RUMOUR W/ SEUNGIL BY HERSELF omg i love how straightforward she issssss, gawd those nasty ppl who keep spreading rumours are literally insufferable pic.twitter.com/3trtGbVfDE — (ง’̀-‘́)ง (@o_w_l_w_o) March 6, 2026

Go-eun continued: “And because of the ‘visual chemistry’ between me and Seung-il, and because of that chicken coop date, there were so many people rooting for us. We saw all the reactions, so we thought, ‘Hey, why not film some reels together?'”

She said they mainly filmed those videos because “people seem to love us together” and said: “We figured it would be nice to film something to give the fans what they want. So we were just being friendly and leaving comments on each other’s posts.”

Go-eun then joked: “But then suddenly it became a ‘situationship.’ We already know that Seung-il and their co-star Kim Min-gee are now rumoured to possibly be dating, especially as they both shared photos together over the weekend and then suspiciously deleted them.

