Jay speaks out about *that* tattoo following huge backlash after Blue Therapy

Jay from Blue Therapy is getting rightfully dragged online for going to get a tattoo the day after his partner Daisy gave birth to their baby.

However he’s been taking to his TikTok comment section to try and justify his decision, and it’s all very chaotic.

Someone in the comments asked why he even booked the appointment close to when she was due, with Jay saying that it had been “booked two weeks before her birth appointment” but that the baby decided to come early.

Another person asked why he couldn’t just reschedule, and Jay blamed it all on the deposit, claiming he “genuinely actually couldn’t” reschedule, and that he “tried” but would have lost his £600 deposit.

Following the numerous comments he started receiving about his actions on Blue Therapy, Jay then took to TikTok to make a full video trying to explain the tattoo situation, so here’s what he said.

He admitted that he’s the “villain” of the show, and “holds his hands up” to not having made the best choice.

He then claimed that the whole situation “wasn’t that straightforward” as they made it out to be on the show, saying his daughters due date was “three weeks later” then when she was actually born. Let’s just slide past the fact that in that comment above he said it was two weeks later…

Jay explained he had the tattoo appointment booked “two months in advance” and so he didn’t just decided on the day to book in for one. He then said that whilst he gets Daisy being upset he paid “so much money” towards the deposit and didn’t want to lose it.

He then says that he made sure Daisy had everything she needed before he left, and made sure their daughter was asleep. Jay claims that as a guy he “thinks a lot differently” and thought that given the circumstances of the situation it “wasn’t that deep.” Yeah, because really having a baby is just a very casual activity right…

