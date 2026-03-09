All kinds of drama is coming from that couch, so where is Netflix’s Blue Therapy filmed?

Let's dig into where all those intense scenes went down

If you’ve already fallen into the Blue Therapy spiral, you’ll know the couch is doing a lot of the heavy lifting.

One minute it’s awkward silences, the next it’s secret debts, trust issues and the kind of relationship revelations that make you pause the episode and text the group chat.

So naturally, people have been asking where exactly Netflix filmed the series.

The answer is a little less glossy TV simple than you might think, because Netflix hasn’t published a full location breakdown.

But between production details, studio posts and what we know about therapist Karen Doherty, there are some pretty solid clues.

Where was Blue Therapy filmed?

Netflix has confirmed that British docuseries Blue Therapy was adapted from Andy Amadi’s viral 2021 YouTube format. And the streamer’s version was announced in February 2025 before premiering on March 4, 2026.

As for the actual filming spot, Netflix hasn’t publicly named one single on-screen therapy address. But one of the clearest production breadcrumbs comes from RD Studios, which says it supported Osun Group and Nest Productions on Blue Therapy for Netflix, adding that “Studio 4 was the perfect environment for the follow-up sessions.”

RD Studios is based in London, which strongly suggests at least part of the Netflix series was filmed there rather than in a publicly operating clinic.

That makes a lot of sense when you watch the show, too. The set-up feels polished and intimate in that very reality-TV way: cosy enough to feel personal, but controlled enough for multiple cameras, sound and lighting.

Blue Therapy appears to have been filmed in London, with at least some sessions shot at RD Studios. What hasn’t been officially confirmed is whether every couch scene was filmed there, or whether some material was captured elsewhere as part of production.

It features therapist Karen Doherty

A big reason the Netflix version feels more grounded is Karen Doherty herself. Netflix describes her as a licensed couples therapist with more than 20 years of experience, and she told Radio Times that the process is “not about quick fixes.” On her own website, Karen says she works as a specialist couples coach in Brighton & Hove and London.

That London connection is another reason some have landed on the capital as the most likely filming base. Karen may work across both London and Brighton & Hove, but the production clue we do have points to a London studio set-up for Netflix. So while the series gives “private therapy room” energy, it was likely produced in a more managed filming environment than a normal one-to-one counselling office.

It had people asking if it’s scripted

We can’t really blame viewers for asking if Blue Therapy is scripted. The show is full of jaw-on-the-floor moments, and the original Blue Therapy franchise already had people debating what was real and what was reality TV packaging.

Netflix, though, describes the new version as following “seven real couples,” and Karen Doherty has said the show is “so real” rather than sensationalised.

That said, one producer-linked explanation making the rounds is probably the fairest one. It’s reportedly not completely scripted, but it’s not completely uncontrolled either.

In other words, the couples and feelings are presented as real, while the filming set-up, editing and structure shape the drama we actually see on screen. So no, it doesn’t look like a fake soap dressed up as therapy, but yes, it absolutely has that produced Netflix sheen. Which, let’s be real, is partly why everybody is obsessed.

