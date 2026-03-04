Karen Doherty reveals what it was really like filming Blue Therapy, and if it’s even real or not

The experience 'stayed with her' in ways she 'didn't fully expect'

Blue Therapy has recently released on Netflix, with therapist Karen Doherty attempting to try and helps couples save their relationships. Although. judging by some of the conversations taking place on this show I don’t know if they should be saved at all.

Karen Doherty revealed what it was really like filming the show in a blog post on her website, admitting that the “experience has stayed with me in ways I didn’t fully expect.”

She wrote: “Being part of the production was genuinely enjoyable, down to both the creative process and the couples at the heart of the show. There were talented people working in all aspects of the show.

“Each couple brought their own stories, challenges, and hopes into the room. Witnessing their willingness to be vulnerable on camera was something I deeply respect.”

Karen also spoke out about how young all of the cast members are, saying: “The couples in the show were younger than my typical therapy clients. Whilst many of the issues thread through relationships of people of all ages, communication struggles, finding time to connect. There are additional issues facing Gen Z couples.

“Gen Z is navigating a relationship landscape that’s fundamentally different from the experiences of older generations. A mix of technology, shifting social norms, and economic realities has reshaped what intimacy, commitment, and communication look like for them.”

“Things like evolving definitions of commitment, new emotional dynamics and economic instability all have a greater impact on Gen Z couples than those who have gone before.

“I’ve always been aware of this throughout my work. But being invited into these conversations and discussing their lived experiences had a profound effect on me.”

She continued: “It’s so important to create spaces where people feel safe enough to express themselves fully. The show highlights how much courage it takes to confront relationship challenges head‑on, especially under the scrutiny of a global audience.

Blue Therapy was an exciting project. It was also a brilliant experience. I feel grateful for the opportunity to have played a role in helping the couples navigate their relationship challenges.”

