Ranked: The insane net worths of the Ladies of London: The New Reign cast

The Ladies of London: The New Reign have some stonkingly big net worths, so let’s find out what they all are and which one is the richest out of all of them!

8. Margo Stilley – £1 million

Out of the Ladies of London: The New Reign cast net worths, Margo and Lottie both have the smallest. Margo is a designer, with her wealth coming mainly directly through her job.

7. Lottie Kane – £1 million

The same can be said for Lottie, who is still very well off, but compared to some of the other figures on the list they do look quite minuscule in comparison.

6. Martha Sitwell – £3 million

Despite her ex husband being vastly wealthy, Martha revealed that their divorce left her completely “broke” with the bulk of her wealth coming through modelling jobs.

5. Mark Francis Vandelli – £4 million

Mark Francis owns his own antiques business, which seems to be a requirement to be on this show, and has also inherited a significant fortune from his parents.

4. Misse Beqiri – £5 million

Misse previously appeared on The Real Housewives of Cheshire, and has built a hugely lucrative career for herself from modelling and influencer deals.

3. Myka Meier – £12 million

Myka has made a vast fortune through her etiquette empire, with just one of her classes going for as much as $3k!

2. Kimi Murdoch – £60 million

Kimi is the second richest member of the cast, but despite her still hefty net worth she’s worth £140 million less than Lady Emma. Her wealth comes from her place as a shipping heiress, alongside her successful antiques business.

1. Lady Emma Thynn – £200 million

The clues in the name really that out of the net worths, Lady Emma would have the biggest one from the Ladies of London: The New Reign cast. Emma has two huge sources of wealth that make her one of the richest women in the entire country. Firstly, she’s the daughter of a very wealthy Nigerian oil tycoon, with her father worth over a billion dollars.

She also married Ceawlin Thynn and as such now manages the Longleat Estate alongside him, which also offers a constant stream of income as the estate features one of the most successful safari parks in the country.

