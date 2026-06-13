Gals, we finally know the real reason the Love Island USA app crashed during the crucial vote

During the first public vote for Love Island USA season eight, disaster struck. Many viewers were unable to use the app to vote for which Islanders they thought the new bombshells should couple up with *gasp*. Users had issues with registering to vote. So many people complained that Love Island reopened the public vote later on. Now, we finally have a reason for why there were more problems with the Love Island USA app during this public vote than there were last year.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the amount of unique users visiting the app during the voting window on Tuesday night was 350 per cent higher than the number of users on the app during the first public vote of season seven. You with me? Over 1,000,000 more people tried to use than app at this time than during the season seven final. Woah! The official Love Island USA app is at the top of the charts on the App Store.

This data makes total sense alongside the statements which Love Island USA put out on Wednesday. Love Island USA shared on Instagram: “Your overwhelming enthusiasm for America’s first vote caused the app to crash.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Love Island USA (@loveislandusa)

Basically, Love Island USA has become so huge that the app struggled to keep up. Fingers crossed, the technical issues will be sorted out ready for the next big public vote.

If you’re still confused about how the voting for Love Island USA works this year, then here’s a handy guide. You should have an easier time during any big public votes if you register on the app in advance. You’ll need to be over 18 years old, in the US, and with a valid US phone number.

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