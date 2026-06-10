Omg, why isn’t voting for Love Island USA working?! Here’s an update on what’s happening

The latest episode of Love Island USA was already stressful enough. Then, numerous Love Island viewers struggled with voting on the app.

Several fans reported that they were unable to register to vote on the app, so couldn’t have their say on which Islanders the three new bombshells should couple up with. Here’s a thorough explanation of what’s going on, and what Love Island are doing to sort out the problems.

Why couldn’t I vote on the Love Island app?

So, in order to participate, Love Island viewers must download the app, then have to “register to vote”. This sounds dramatic, but essentially means you have to sign up with a USA phone number.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Love Island USA (@loveislandusa)

However, when voting opened at 10:30pm ET (aka 7:30pm PT), some people’s apps didn’t seem to remember they had already registered. Users say they tried to register again, but were told they’d already reached the maximum amount of registrations. Yikes.

Will Love Island do anything to fix this?

If voting on the Love Island app didn’t work for you, then don’t panic! Love Island have shared an update on what’s actually going on.

The official Instagram account for Love Island USA shared: “For those of you experiencing issues registering to vote, we apologise for the inconvenience. Our team is actively working on it. Stay tuned for updates.”

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Can I still vote for the new pairings now?

Yes! The vote did originally close as planned at 1am ET, which is 10pm PT. However, many viewers called for the deadline to be extended. Love Island have now reopened the vote. What a relief.

You now have until 3pm ET (or 12pm PT) on 10th June to have another go and vote on the app for which Islanders you think the three newest bombshells should couple up with.

Here’s the link to where you can vote. Keep in mind that this will only work properly if you’re within the USA.

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This article will be updated as soon as Love Island USA confirm any more changes (promise).

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