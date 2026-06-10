Here’s whether Braden Pridemore and Casey Riemer are still together after Farmer Wants a Wife

Another season of Farmer Wants a Wife has wrapped, so let’s find out whether Braden Pridemore and Casey Riemer are still together after the season four finale.

Well, once again just like Sean and Emily they are in fact still together! And it seems like for Braden it was only ever going to be Casey, as he revealed he had his eye on her from the very first day they met.

He shared with Us Weekly: “Casey was nothing but just real and authentic, and the whole time was just never trying to impress me. I mean, she couldn’t care less, like, about impressing me. At times I joked, I was like, ‘Oh, she doesn’t even care!’ And that really attracted me, because she was just so true to herself. So I liked Casey pretty quickly.”

He also admitted that there was never even an option of sending her home, explaining: “You get caught up thinking more about who you’re sending home rather than who’s actually there, as crazy as that sounds.

“Later in the season, I’m telling myself, ‘Oh man, I’m gonna have a hard decision,’ and then I just had a moment where I was like, ‘You’re kind of an idiot. It’s always been Casey!’ I’ve just been so drawn to her this whole entire season.”

But Casey explained that she took longer to start falling for Braden, and it wasn’t until the family episode when she really started catching feelings.

She shared: “Our families got along so well, and it was just truly so much fun that day. And then once the families both left, we got to have our final day, just getting to spend more time with him, talk about what the future might look like for us. I truly saw myself being with him from that moment on.”

As for where the two are today after Farmer Wants a Wife, they’re happily still together with Braden Pridemore and Casey Riemer making the distance work.

Casey added: “The longest we’ve gone has been, like, two and a half weeks without seeing each other, so lots of traveling; we’ve been making it work, so it’s been a lot of fun.”

As for a potential engagement, the pair shared that they have been talking about it but are taking things slowly at the moment, with Braden sharing: “We’re really making it work, and I can honestly say there hasn’t been any time where it’s felt really difficult to not see each other. We’re two people that need some space, but we also need to be around each other quite a bit. We’ve just been really making it work, and it’s gone so smoothly.”

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