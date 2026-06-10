After the Farmer Wants a Wife finale, are Brett Maverick and Quinn Guterman still together?

I’ve been dying to know whether Brett Maverick and Quinn Guterman are still together after the Farmer Wants a Wife finale, and now we know the truth!

Speaking to Us Weekly, the two confirmed that they’re still together! Braden realised it was the mixer in Maryland that really solidified his stance on her, with Quinn agreeing that that moment was the turning point.

She shared: ” When we went on our trip to Maryland to the horse races, I missed him, and so I realized when I wasn’t around him, I wanted to be around him.

“Honestly, just the way once we got back and he was interacting with us as a whole, I kind of knew he’s somebody I want to get to know, and then just each conversation that went on, and really less about the conversations he and I had, it was more just little interactions, whether that was off camera, in between stuff, on camera, we just kind of found our way of just little sarcastic things here and there, so what I would look for normally was happening even in a group, and I think he got to see my side with the girls, and how I would be around my friends normally, because that’s kind of how we all were, and so we just opened up and got close fast.”

The pair are currently doing long distance with Quinn remaining in Idaho whilst Brett is on the farm in Tennessee, but the lack of geographical closeness doesn’t seem to be bothering them too much.

Quinn added: “I wouldn’t say like moving is out of the cards, but we’re just taking it day by day. He’s out here more than not, and we just hang out, and I think for us it’s like we have fun doing nothing, and we can really do anything, and we find the fun in it, and I know we have fun doing other things too, but if we can do nothing and still enjoy.”

For all the latest reality TV cast member news, scandals, gossip and updates – like Reality Shrine on Facebook.