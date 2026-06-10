Everything we know about Huda’s lawsuit with her ex’s baby mama, because it’s wild

Huda Mustafa is embroiled in a tricky lawsuit with her ex-boyfriend Louis Russell‘s baby mama. The Love Island USA star maintains that the rumours are “not true,” while alleged texts went viral, and now a video is out of her seemingly entering the woman’s apartment complex.

Nicole Olivera, the mother of Louis’ child, alleged in court that Huda tried to break into her Los Angeles home after sneaking into her apartment complex on February 21, 2026, as per court documents obtained by TMZ. That footage is now circulating on social media.

Huda can allegedly be seen walking through the property while talking on her phone, making her way through the complex, after she saw the barriers going down and quickly swooped under. It comes after Nicole sought a restraining order against Huda earlier this year.

😳 EXCLUSIVE: “Love Island” Huda Mustafa was caught on video sneaking into the apartment complex of her ex’s baby mama. https://t.co/k4MWB5FrRy pic.twitter.com/cmT3neP6Zm — TMZ (@TMZ) June 8, 2026

Nicole was alleging that Huda threatened her, her son and others, and turned up to her apartment complex. At the same time, texts that were allegedly from Huda sent to Louis stated: “I am losing my mind right now and I need to see you, I have never felt like this.”

More texts said: “Like, genuinely wanting to die. I don’t think you understand how much you mean to me.” At the time, Huda denied wrongdoing and pushed back on allegations, writing on her Instagram: “I’m aware of what’s being said and it’s not true.”

Speculation said Louis wasn’t allowed to see his child unless he broke up with Huda, while Huda and Nicole both no-showed at court for a hearing, prompting the temporary order against Huda to dissolve before a judge could even weigh in on the allegations.

More texts that Nicole claimed were between Huda and Louis showed Huda allegedly saying: “I’m sorry I lied about what I lied about but I was always honest. Bye my sweet handsome man, your beautiful girl loves you,” and he allegedly replied, “I didn’t call the police.”

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