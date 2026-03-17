Love Island star Huda Mustafa faces restraining order over threats to her boyfriend’s son

Reality TV drama usually stays on our screens, but Huda Mustafa has now found herself in the middle of a very real legal situation.

The former Love Island USA contestant, who appeared on season seven, is making headlines again, and this time it has nothing to do with villa romance.

Instead, the buzz is around allegations made by the former partner of Huda’s boyfriend, Louis Russell.

Huda is facing a restraining order

View this post on Instagram A post shared by huda mustafa (@hudabubbaaa)

Huda Mustafa is facing a temporary restraining order after Louis Russell’s ex-girlfriend, Nicole Olivera, filed court papers seeking protection for herself and her young son.

According to TMZ, a judge granted the temporary order, which requires Mustafa to stay 100 yards away from Olivera, her son and their home while the matter plays out in court.

At the moment, the accusations remain just that, allegations made in legal filings. Parade‘s March 16 report said Mustafa had not publicly responded at the time those stories were posted.

What is she claimed to have done?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LOUIS RUSSELL (@louis_russell)

According to the court allegations reported by TMZ, Olivera claims Mustafa made a series of deeply disturbing threats involving Olivera, Olivera’s son, Mustafa’s own daughter and Mustafa herself.

The reports say Olivera alleged Mustafa threatened to harm herself and made what were described as “terrifying” threats toward the family.

Olivera also claimed Mustafa showed up at her Los Angeles residence and broke into the building, which was a key part of the request for court-ordered protection.

The filing says Olivera told the court she feared for her safety and for her child’s safety, which is what led to the temporary order being approved.

TMZ wrote: “A judge signed off on a temporary restraining order … and now Huda is barred from getting within 100 yards of Nicole, her son, and their home.”

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