Is this the real reason Chris was acting so weird at the Love Is Blind reunion?

Chris Fusco was prepared to get a lot of heat at the Love Is Blind reunion, and apparently he hired someone to teach him media training. A PR professional has now made the claims on Reddit, claiming his answers were “entirely rehearsed” ahead of the recent reunion.

An entire year went by before Chris was reunited with his co-stars, including Jessica, who he offended by saying he wants someone with a Pilates body. So, the PR professional claimed he almost certainly paid a professional for training, and had to show up due to a contract.

They wrote: “The honest truth: you’re not going to win over this crowd and anything you say to defend yourself will make you look worse. Show up for your Netflix contractual obligation. Do not fill the void. Rehearse these answers and do not deviate from them.”

Chris debuts a new f*ck*ss haircut at the Love is Blind reunion #LoveIsBlind pic.twitter.com/6Fk0SARosU — Big Brother Tea (@TheBigBroTea) March 4, 2026

“Since there’s no winning people over, it ensures he doesn’t make things any worse than they already are for his image. The second is that if he doesn’t fill the void and over explain or over apologise, he won’t get caught into human instinct to defend himself,” they said.

The PR expert added: “The third is that by the end of the reunion his presence was forgettable. The fourth is that he showed up with a new hairstyle and look. It’s methodical and done to ensure any footage of him replayed over the next few years is automatically vintaged.”

“Obviously I think he’s a bad man. But just wanted to point out some obvious tells that he’s paid a professional for damage control,” they said. And as we all saw, Chris barely spoke, and hardly addressed any questions posed to him by Nick and Vanessa Lachey.

For all the latest reality TV cast member news, scandals, gossip and updates – like Reality Shrine on Facebook.